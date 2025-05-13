Trump Uses Two of His Signature Songs to Make Entrance at Saudi Event

President Donald Trump made his entrance Tuesday at an investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to two songs he had used on the campaign trail in the past.

First, he walked into the room with Saudi Prince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the theme music from “Air Force One.”

In November 2017, Trump had walked onto the stage at a Midtown Manhattan hotel ballroom to the tune to celebrate his victory when he was first elected president.

An official White House account on social media platform X noted this time that the music was played as Trump and Bin Salman entered “U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, commemorating Saudi Arabia’s $600 billion commitment to invest in the United States.”

Part of that deal included at least $142 billion in defense spending, according to CNBC.

.@POTUS enters the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, commemorating Saudi Arabia’s $600 billion commitment to invest in the United States pic.twitter.com/o5kfUqN4Uw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 13, 2025

The second signature song played was “God Bless the USA” as Trump took the stage at the forum.

Did you like Trump's music choice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (73 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It was quite a moment hearing the song celebrating American patriotism played on foreign soil, to the apparent delight of the audience.

🚨FULL SPEECH: President Trump Participates in a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh – 5/13/25 Saudis greet POTUS with God Bless the USA song. It’s my fervent hope that Saudi Arabia will soon be joining the Abraham Accords, a special day in the Middle East. #TuesdayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Y8atJ1zkBz — AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 13, 2025

And what would a Trump speech to such a large audience be without ending with “Y.M.C.A.“?

YMCA plays as President Trump is joined on stage by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. God Bless America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zBxICmVH4r — Today is America (@TodayisAmerica) May 13, 2025

During his speech, Trump said, “Far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it’s our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use U.S. policy to dispense justice for their sins. They loved using our very powerful military” for that.

“I believe it is God’s job to sit in judgment — my job to defend America and to promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity, and peace,” he added.

.@POTUS: “Far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it’s our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use US policy to dispense justice for their sins … It is God’s job to sit in judgment — my job to defend America and to promote the… pic.twitter.com/WN8iytQjgK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 13, 2025

Along those lines, Trump said, “It’s my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream that Saudi Arabia … will soon be joining the Abraham Accords … it will be a special day in the Middle East … You’ll be greatly honoring me and … all those people who fought so hard for the Middle East. I really think it’s going to be something special. But you’ll do it in your own time.”

The Beast pulls up to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NSxhzaFk5o — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 13, 2025

During his first term, Trump’s administration brokered peace between Israel and four Arab nations in the region.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.