Trump Utterly Humiliates Meghan Markle After Being Asked About Her Potential Run for President

When former President Donald Trump was asked in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday about a potential presidential run by actress-turned-royal-pain Meghan Markle, his response should have been humiliating for the duchess of Sussex.

He hopes she does it, he said.

It would make his own decision much easier.

Trump, after some time out of the public eye since leaving office on Jan. 20, phoned in to speak with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo about a slew of topics. In the wide-ranging interview, Trump spoke about his thoughts on another presidential run in 2024.

“Will you run again, Mr. President? Are you considering 2024?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, based on every poll, they want me to run again, but we’re going to take a look and we’ll see,” he said.

President Trump says he’ll make a decision about running again in 2024 after the midterms: “Based on every poll, they want me to run again but we’re gonna take a look and we’ll see. First step’s first, we have to take back the House.” pic.twitter.com/ulX40enJzh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

Trump was clear he would make such a decision after the 2022 midterms in which he intends to help America-first candidates help the GOP win back a Senate majority while helping to end Democratic Rep. Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California’s tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives.

“First steps first, we have to see what we can do with the House,” Trump said.

Toward the end of the interview, with his trademark sense of humor and willingness to engage on any number of topics, sized up the idea of a Markle bid for the presidency.

“Mr. President, what was your take on Meghan Markle now saying — meeting with Democratic operatives– she may want to run for president?” Bartiromo asked.

Trump’s answer made his feelings about Markle clear.

“Well, I hope that happens. If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” Trump said.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I think that what she talks about the royal family and the queen — I happen to think — I know the queen, as you know. I’ve met with the queen and I think the queen is a tremendous person,” he said.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan,” he concluded.

Markle and Prince Harry have of course had a very public falling out with the royal family since last year and withdrawing from their royal duties. The pair moved to Los Angeles and are apparently seeking to no longer make themselves a burden on British taxpayers by supporting themselves.

The situation came to a head last week when during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle — wearing a $4,700 Armani dress while complaining of being victimized by elitists — insinuated that the British royal family is made up of racists who were disapproving of her son with Harry being of mixed race.

Markle’s own father is white; her mother is black.

Meghan Markle says there were concerns in 🇬🇧 Royal family about her child’s skin color. “You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?” Oprah asks. “I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarry

pic.twitter.com/2HAda9ICEN — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2021

Markle, an American citizen who married a British prince, is a former television actress whose public life has made her part of Hollywood’s royalty. She has also proved to be entitled, snobby, detached from the rest of the world and hellbent on taking down tradition. Suffice to say, she’d be a perfect Democratic candidate for office.

A Trump-bashing supporter of Hillary Clinton in 2016, she’s got her sights set on the White House and is being courted by Democratic political operatives, the New York Post reported.

Trump on Tuesday, as he’s known for doing, skewered a potential rival. At this point, few people are in need of being humbled more than Markle.

