Former President Donald Trump is expected to do an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan in a move to woo voters as we inch closer to Election Day.

The interview is expected to occur Friday at Rogan‘s studio in Austin, Texas, according to Politico.

“Rogan, who has more than 14 million followers on Spotify, has long occupied the top positions in national podcast ratings, and Trump’s appearance on his show continues the campaign’s push to win young male voters,” the outlet reported.

No air date has yet been set, but it’s likely the interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” will be broadcast soon since there are just 11 days before the election.

Trump has never appeared on Rogan’s podcast, which is considered the No. 1 podcast in the world.

Rogan also has a massive social media following, with 17.5 million YouTube subscribers, 19.3 million Instagram followers and 13 million X followers.

This means the Trump interview will likely reach tens of millions of people before Nov. 5.

Rogan and Trump are on casually friendly terms, having greeted each other at UFC fights.

In the past, Rogan has both criticized and praised Trump, who chafes at rebukes of any kind.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that she will not do the Joe Rogan podcast, citing “scheduling” conflicts.

This isn’t surprising, given the comical fodder she consistently provides with her incoherent gaffes in all her interviews — even those with friendly, left-wing outlets.

Third-rate Harris intern “Ian Sams” says Kamala won’t be going on Joe Rogan’s podcast after all due to “scheduling” (which really means she’s far too much of an incompetent coward). President Trump is recording an interview with Rogan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jzTXWaYlSu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2024

Trump‘s forthcoming interview with Rogan is being hyped as a game-changer for several key reasons.

First, the recent string of interviews the 45th president has done suggests he’s making a concerted push to woo young, male voters — a key demographic he has largely taken for granted.

For reference, a whopping 81 percent of Rogan listeners are male, with 56 percent between the ages of 18 to 34. This demographic has consistently had low voter turnout, so it’s always a great idea to reach out to them.

To this end, Trump sat down with Adin Ross, a mega-popular Kick streamer, in August. Ross, 24, has a massive social media following among young men.

Indeed, it was Trump’s 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, who persuaded his dad to talk to Ross.

Trump doing interviews with podcasters such as Rogan and Ross (as well as Theo Von in August and Lex Fridman in September) while ditching legacy media outlets underscores that corporate media is dying.

This isn’t surprising since public confidence in the media has tumbled amid their toxic, left-wing partisanship and nonstop stream of fake news.

As a reminder, Trump recently canceled interviews with the following corporate media outlets:

“60 Minutes” on CBS

CNBC’s “Squawk Box”

NBC News

This is a stark contrast from 2016 and 2020, when Trump did nonstop press blitzes by talking to every mainstream media outlet, including those that were overtly hostile to him.

Fast forward to the present, and it seems Trump‘s refusal to sit down with establishment media outlets that constantly malign him suggests he realizes that talking to hyper-partisan gatekeepers is a waste of time.

As we look ahead, it’s likely that independent media will overtake the legacy media in both news coverage and public influence.

Given the mountain of biased fake news the media have shilled (such as the Russia collusion hoax), its schadenfreude-inducing demise is delicious and fitting.

