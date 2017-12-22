While Trump Visited Wounded Warriors Before Christmas, Mike Pence Took an Unannounced Trip of His Own

President Donald Trump was not the only one to make an unannounced trip this week to visit U.S. servicemembers.

The same day that Trump unexpectedly traveled to Walter Reed Medical Center to meet with wounded warriors, Vice President President Mike Pence was in Afghanistan, where he delivered a speech to troops and met with top Afghani government officials.

Pence’s visit to Afghanistan had been kept secret for security purposes. It was the first time he has been to the nation as vice president, according to Politico.

The trip came several months after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would escalate its military activity in the country, in part by deploying thousands more troops there.

In a speech to servicemen and women Thursday night, Pence emphasized that this new strategy will help the U.S. prevail.

“We are staying in that fight, and we will see it through until the end,” he said at Bagram Airfield. “Under President Donald Trump, the armed forces of the United States will remain engaged in Afghanistan until we eliminate the terrorist threat to our homeland, to our people, once and for all.”

I told our troops in Afghanistan that under this Commander-in-Chief and because of their courage, I believe with all my heart that Afghanistan will be free and America will be safe, and we'll WIN this fight. pic.twitter.com/gMTJ8CvF61 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

“I believe victory is closer than ever before,” the vice president added. “I believe with all my heart that Afghanistan will be free and America will be safe and we’ll win this fight.”

Pence also had a message for the troops directly from the president.

“Before I left the Oval Office yesterday, I asked the president if he had a message for our troops here in Afghanistan,” he explained. “And he looked at me without hesitation from behind the Resolute Desk, and he said, tell them I love them.”

Speaking just several days before Christmas, Pence unashamedly talked about the true meaning of the holiday, while also recognizing that “there’s many faith traditions represented here.”

“No matter your background and belief, I hope you find renewal and renewed strength in this season,” Pence said.

But he also indicated that many of the troops assembled will be celebrating the coming of Jesus.

I know there are many faith traditions represented among our troops in Afghanistan. No matter their background & belief, I hope they find renewal & renewed strength in this season. From the First Family and my family and families all across America: Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/cV56Vpcxeb — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

“And for all of you who, like my family, in the coming days will look to a manger, and who will once again in your hearts claim the promise announced on a holy night — of peace on Earth and good will toward men — let me say, from the first family and my family, from families all across America: merry Christmas,” he said.

After his speech, Pence stayed to meet with some of the troops and take selfies with them.

During his trip, Pence also met with two of Afghanistan’s highest-level government officials — chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani. The meeting took place at the presidential palace.

“We’re here to see this through,” Pence told Ghani, according to CNN. “We believe that we are now on a path to achieving a lasting victory for freedom and security in Afghanistan.”

