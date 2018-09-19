SECTIONS
Trump Visits Areas Hit by Florence, ‘It Certainly Is Not Good’

President Donald Trump visits with a young volunteer at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina as they hand out meals to survivors of Hurricane Florence.Sarah Huckabee Sanders / TwitterPresident Donald Trump visits with a young volunteer Wednesday at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina as they hand out meals to survivors of Hurricane Florence. (Sarah Huckabee Sanders / Twitter)

By Michael Bastasch
at 8:06am
President Donald Trump flew to North Carolina on Wednesday to visit areas ravaged by Hurricane Florence.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a picture of Trump meeting with Republican lawmakers and members of his cabinet, including South Carolina Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, while making the trip to North Carolina.

Trump departed Washington, D.C. on Air Force One on Wednesday morning, landing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.

The Marine Corps base is close to areas ravaged by Hurricane Florence, which made landfall on Friday.

Florence brought record rainfall to North Carolina and South Carolina, dumping about 11 trillion gallons of rain on both states.

The storm caused massive flooding, left hundreds of thousands without power and, so far, has been blamed for 32 deaths.

“This is a tough hurricane. One of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water. Rarely have we had an experience like it, and it certainly is not good,” Trump said in a video address released Tuesday evening.

“There’s been a loss of life. May God be with them and their families. That’s a tough one. It’s tough to understand, but this has been a really difficult period of time for a lot of people,” Trump said.

Trump is also expected to visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Florence brought heavy rainfall and knocked out power for thousands of residents. However, infrastructure and buildings in that area remained largely intact when Florence hit.

