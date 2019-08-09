SECTIONS
Trump Voices Optimism on Gun Background Checks

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington, as he prepares to leave Washington for his annual August holiday at his New Jersey golf club.Evan Vucci / AP PhotoPresident Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington, as he prepares to leave Washington for his annual August holiday at his New Jersey golf club. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published August 9, 2019 at 7:16am
Morning updates on President Donald Trump‘s response to recent mass shootings (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is voicing optimism that some sort of firearms background check measure will be instituted following the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that “we have to have meaningful background checks.”

He added that he lobbied Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has previously opposed most gun control measures.

The powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby also has opposed the policy in the past.

Trump has enjoyed broad support from the NRA, but did not say what has been done to bring the NRA aboard.

The White House threatened to veto a House-passed background checks bill earlier this year.

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their “very strong views” about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.

He tweeted Friday that he’s one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms,.

Trump added that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.

“Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks,” Trump wrote. “I have also been speaking to the NRA, and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected.”

“Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people,” he added. “I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country.

“Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

