Trump Voted Co-'Most Admired Man' in US and That's Big Trouble for Democrats in 2020

This is the kind of news Democrats dread.

A Gallup poll released Monday found President Donald Trump tied with former President Barack Obama as the man most admired by Americans in 2019, with each man being named by 18 percent of those surveyed.

The news marked Trump’s first time in the No. 1 spot — albeit in a tie with his predecessor in the White House — and considering it came at the end of a year that saw the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, relentless attacks in the mainstream media and popular culture and impeachment hearings by the Democratic-run House of Representatives, it’s hard to see the results as anything other than good news for the White House.

But there’s even worse news for Democrats:

Only one of the country’s most admired men in 2019 is going to be on the presidential ballot come November 2020.

According to Gallup, the poll of 1,025 adults was taken Dec. 2-Dec. 15 — as the impeachment mania was reaching its height on Capitol Hill and in the mainstream media. If there was ever a time during his tumultuous term when Trump’s admiration on a national scale would be in question, that would have seemed to be it.

Obama’s presence in the top spot — his 12th consecutive appearance there — isn’t nearly as much of an accomplishment.

While it’s true he’s been out of office for three years, he continues to be the beneficiary of personality-cult level propaganda from top positions in American culture, whether in the news media or the entertainment-political complex in Hollywood.

The Trump-Obama percentages were furlongs ahead of their nearest competitor — even accounting for a 4 percent margin of error, according to Gallup.

None of the other men named in the open-ended survey, which allowed poll respondents to choose any name they wished, garnered a showing of more than 2 percent, Gallup reported.

The three closest behind were the late evangelist Billy Graham, the late former President Ronald Reagan, and the still-living former President Jimmy Carter — who has no hesitation about badmouthing Trump when the spirit moves him.

(The latter two show just how politically divided the country really is; it’s a rock solid bet they have precious few admirers in common.)

As an example of the power of the media, former first lady Michelle Obama — almost three years removed from her harping presence in the White House — was still named the most admired woman, with 10 percent of respondents choosing her. Current first lady Melania Trump came in second with 5 percent.

(Behind them were talk show host Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and teenage climate shrew Greta Thunberg, so make of that what you will.)

The poll might have been the first time Trump supporters would have been satisfied with a tie, but the social media reaction showed Americans understood what the real importance of the numbers was to next year’s presidential race.

Bwahahahaha! The left will be screaming. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) December 30, 2019

@realDonaldTrump, with zero cooperation, is getting it done. You do not have to be an admirer to see that — banit@mattyice (@mattsim41164787) December 30, 2019

Donald Trump is a loud, obnoxious, narcissistic New Yorker…whom i will vote for again in 2020. I admire the state of the union. — catch2222 (@catch22223) December 30, 2019

But this one covers it perfectly.

That survey must be troublesome…for Obama. Trump is bashed 24/7 by media and Obama is praised by them when he even buys his third mansion and makes millions of dollars … If an “even playing field”, Trump’s polling would be double digits higher than Obama’s. — Jerry Rosen (@Shortrosen) December 30, 2019

Remember, this was an open-ended survey where respondents were free to choose any name, and it was taken at a time when the name of Donald Trump was being vilified in every mainstream media outlet and in the nation’s capital.

Yet he was still in a tie for a poll of the man Americans admire most.

If that continues, it’s going to have serious repercussions in the voting booths next November.

And then Democrats will be getting the kind of news they dread most of all — four more years of a Donald Trump presidency.

