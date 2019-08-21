SECTIONS
Trump: Voting for Dems Is Being Disloyal To Israel and Jewish People

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 21, 2019 at 12:04pm
President Donald Trump doubled down on his assertion on Wednesday that Americans who vote for Democrats are being “disloyal” to Israel and the Jewish people.

“In my opinion, the Democrats have gone very far away from Israel, I cannot understand how they can do that,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“They don’t want to fund Israel,” he continued. “They want to take away foreign aid to Israel. They want to do a lot of bad things to Israel. In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel. And only weak people would say anything other than that.”

Trump made a similar claim at the White House on Tuesday.

The president cited recent statements by Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, following Israel’s denial of entry to the lawmakers for a trip they planned.

The trip was being sponsored by Mitfah, an anti-Semitic group which has voiced support for Palestinian terrorist activities against the Jewish people.

Both Omar and Tlaib have backed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which seeks to destroy Israel by isolating it from the world’s economy.

Do you think the Democratic Party has betrayed Israel?

In July, Omar introduced a BDS resolution, co-sponsored by Tlaib, upholding the right to boycott nations (but Israel was the intended target).

The resolution likened to Americans taking such action to boycott Nazi Germany.

Trump contrasted Omar and Tlaib’s record with his own toward Israel.

“I have been responsible for a lot of great things for Israel,” he said. “One of them was moving the embassy to Jerusalem, making Jerusalem the capital of Israel. One of them was the Golan Heights. One of them frankly is Iran. Iran is a very far weakened nation right now.”

Trump has been called the most pro-Israel president ever.

On Wednesday morning, he tweeted a quote from conservative commentator Wayne Allyn Root, who said, “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…like he’s the King of Israel.”

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed Omar and Tlaib, saying Israel’s decision to deny the lawmakers entry was a “sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Trump: Voting for Dems Is Being Disloyal To Israel and Jewish People
