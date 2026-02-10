Trump Vows to Block US-Canada Bridge Until Canada Treats the US with 'Fairness and Respect'

Warning that cozying up to China will spell disaster for Canada, President Donald Trump says he will block the opening of a bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan until Canada undergoes a long-overdue attitude adjustment.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been scheduled to open early this year, according to Politico.

It connects Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, and could allow vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic between the U.S. and Canada.

“As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST!” Trump wrote in a post Monday on the Truth Social social media platform.

“Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content,” Trump wrote.

Trump wrote that the deal to build the bridge is reflective of the woeful leadership of former President Barack Obama.

“President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel. Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just ‘take advantage of America!’” Trump wrote.

“What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING! Ontario won’t even put U.S. spirits, beverages, and other alcoholic products, on their shelves, they are absolutely prohibited from doing so,” Trump wrote.

Trump warned that Canada’s flirtation with China will mean that China “will eat Canada alive. We’ll just get the leftovers! I don’t think so.”

Trump then wrote that once China gets its hooks into Canada, nothing will be the same.

“The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup,” he wrote.

Turning to economic issues, Trump wrote that, “Tariffs Canada charges us for our Dairy products have, for many years, been unacceptable, putting our Farmers at great financial risk.”

Based on that history, Trump wrote, “I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY.”

“With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce fired back at Trump saying, “whether this proves real or simply threatened to keep uncertainty high — blocking or barricading bridges is a self-defeating move,” according to The New York Times.

The newspaper said that although the U.S. has no ownership stake in the bridge, Trump can close the port of entry on the Michigan side of the bridge.

The report noted than in 2017 Trump issued a joint statement with then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Thoreau endorsing the bridge.

“In particular, we look forward to the expeditious completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will serve as a vital economic link between our two countries,” the statement said.

Since then, relations between Trump and Canadian leaders have soured over economic issues.

