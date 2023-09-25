Trump Vows to Investigate NBC for 'Country Threatening Treason' If He Returns to White House

Former President Donald Trump vowed to investigate NBC News and its parent company Comcast if he is elected to a second White House term next fall.

Trump criticized the network as well as MSNBC for misleading Americans through “dishonest and corrupt” news coverage and analysis.

While he also ripped most of the rest of the corporate media, Trump expressed a specific ire for “treasonous” NBC in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,’” Trump wrote.

Trump also hit NBC News and MNSBC for its past coverage of unfounded and debunked allegations that his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russian agents to rig the election.

“Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump told his followers.

He continued:

“I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events.

“Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?”

Trump, who had an incredible 10-point lead over incumbent President Joe Biden in a Washington Post-ABC poll released Sunday, concluded the post: “They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!”

MSNBC coverage of Trump is openly hostile.

The network’s primetime lineup is made up of far-left commentators who routinely bring on guests who are equally if not more partisan beng in their analysis of events and in their bias against conservatives.

Network host Joy Reid claimed last year amid record prices that were harming Americans and hurting Democrats politically that the word “inflation” was one that has never been in the vocabulary of most Americans and that it had been politicized.

“The only people I ever hear use the word ‘inflation’ are journalists and economists,” Reid said, Fox News reported. “So, that is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk.”

She further claimed that everyday voters were using the word “inflation” because it was “taught” to them by Republicans.

But coverage on the network is not only often misleading but inflammatory.

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah claimed earlier this month that Trump must “die in prison” following a series of state and federal indictments that are targeting him for challenging the 2020 election.

Trump has not been convicted of any crimes.

