Trump Vows 'Large Scale' Punishment for California After Transgender Wins Track State Title: 'They Were Warned'

You can’t say they weren’t warned.

President Donald Trump turned his ire to the Golden State after a highly publicized girl’s state track and field competition saw several events won by a male competitor.

As reported by NBC News, AB Hernandez took home gold in the girls triple jump and high jump on Saturday, competing under a new set of rules that allows more girls to compete in the competition. Hernandez also placed second in the long jump.

This did not sit well with Trump, who has made getting males out of female spaces a priority for his administration.

The president took to Truth Social on Monday, blasting the results of the state track and field event:

“A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so,” Trump posted. “As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!!!”

That aforementioned warning — and “Newscum” jab — for Gov. Gavin Newsom came just days earlier, when Trump again used Truth Social to post a blistering condemnation that Hernandez was ever allowed to compete at all.

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,’” Trump posted May 27. “This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend.

“As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable. THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS.

“Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’ I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go???

“In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

That “ridiculous situation” became a reality this weekend, and a furious Trump may soon go through on withholding federal funding for the state’s education system so long as boys are allowed to win (and largely dominate) girls’ sports.

Trump has made clear that he takes this mission seriously. Two of the earliest things he signed specifically target the issue at hand.

On the day he was inaugurated, the president signed the “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” executive order.

A few weeks after that, Trump signed an official presidential action titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

