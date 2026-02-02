Share
Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Trump Vows Legal Action Against Trevor Noah After Grammys Turn Political

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2026 at 8:16am
The annual fusion of music and politics known as the Grammy Awards left President Donald Trump singing a song of vengeance.

Trump said host Trever Noah crossed a line while turning the controversy over who could be linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein into a one-liner.

Speaking of the song of the year award, Noah said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” according to a video posted to X.

Trump was not amused.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” Trump wrote.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” he continued.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS!” Trump wrote.

“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT.”

Noah also decided to rip singer Nicky Minaj, who has outraged the left by supporting Trump.

“Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” he said in a video posted to X.

Although Trump was mentioned in the three million pages worth of documents shred Friday by the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that “in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims,” according to Fox News.

A 2021 FBI document noted that one of Epstein’s victims said Ghislaine Maxwell “presented her” to Trump at a party and indicated she was “available,” according to CNN.

The victim said “nothing happened” between her and Trump.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation