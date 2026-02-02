Trump Vows Legal Action Against Trevor Noah After Grammys Turn Political

The annual fusion of music and politics known as the Grammy Awards left President Donald Trump singing a song of vengeance.

Trump said host Trever Noah crossed a line while turning the controversy over who could be linked to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein into a one-liner.

Speaking of the song of the year award, Noah said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” according to a video posted to X.

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

Trump was not amused.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” Trump wrote.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” he continued.

All Grammy winners last night gave long condescending woke speeches. None of them said a word about the massacre in Iran, the largest daily massacre in modern history. NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM.@rickygervais was absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/tfHbPk6NFw — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 2, 2026

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS!” Trump wrote.

🚨 Celebrities at the GRAMMYs haven’t figured out yet that their political opinions mean NOTHING! They all came out to support Kamala Harris and she was buried by Trump despite their precious endorsements — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) February 2, 2026

“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT.”

Noah also decided to rip singer Nicky Minaj, who has outraged the left by supporting Trump.

Trevor Noah attacks Nicki Minaj at the Grammy’s for supporting Trump Accounts and standing up for persecuted Nigerian Christians with President Trump. Noah: “Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important… pic.twitter.com/ldfNY0Mdh5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 2, 2026

“Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” he said in a video posted to X.

Although Trump was mentioned in the three million pages worth of documents shred Friday by the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that “in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims,” according to Fox News.

A 2021 FBI document noted that one of Epstein’s victims said Ghislaine Maxwell “presented her” to Trump at a party and indicated she was “available,” according to CNN.

The victim said “nothing happened” between her and Trump.

