Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Vows Major Veto If Congress Doesn't Eliminate Protections for Tech Giants

×
By Jennifer Jean Miller
Published December 2, 2020 at 11:44am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said it was time to “take back America” Tuesday as he announced plans to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if safeguards remained in place to protect entities such as Google, Facebook and Twitter from lawsuits.

Big Tech platforms have angered conservatives by censoring Trump and others on the right while allowing false posts from leftist leaders to go unchecked.

Most notably, they have labeled or limited posts by the president questioning the security of mail-in ballots before the Nov. 3 general election and making allegations of voter irregularities and fraud afterward.

One example of Twitter’s labeling practice — placing a warning notification that reads, “This claim about election fraud is disputed” — occurred with an article Trump tweeted Tuesday shortly after he mentioned the potential veto.

TRENDING: Candace Owens Schools Fact-Checker and the Result Is Incredible

In his comments Tuesday on Twitter, Trump called for the elimination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a provision that protects tech companies from the legal risk of hosting third-party content.

The president called it “corporate welfare,” “a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to ‘Big Tech'” and “a serious threat to our National Security and Election Integrity.”

“Our Country can never be safe and secure if we allow it to stand,” he said.

“Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk,” Trump said in a follow-up tweet.

Social media companies have come under fire in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg being grilled about how their platforms handled particular subjects and articles.

RELATED: Trump at White House Christmas Party: 'I'll See You in Four Years'

Dorsey admitted in an October hearing that his platform erred in blocking New York Post tweets pertaining to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, blaming fact-checkers who incorrectly assumed the publication’s stories were sourced from hacked materials, a conflict with Twitter rules.

However, the Twitter CEO fiercely defended the provision that shields his company from lawsuits.

“Section 230 is the most important law protecting internet speech, and removing section 230 will remove speech from the internet,” he told lawmakers, according to Yahoo News.

Dorsey instead called for expanding Section 230 protections for Twitter and other platforms.

Trump, on the other hand, announced an executive order in May relaxing Big Tech’s legal safeguards.

Do you agree that social media platforms should lose Section 230 protection?

“Today I’m signing an executive order to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people,” he said, according to a White House transcript. “Currently, social media giants, like Twitter, receive an unprecedented liability shield based on the theory that they’re a neutral platform — which they’re not — not an editor with a viewpoint.

“My executive order calls for new regulations, under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to make it that social media companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield.

“That’s a big deal. They have a shield; they can do what they want. They have a shield. They’re not going to have that shield.”

The president asked the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission to explore ways to further regulate social media platforms.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jennifer Jean Miller
Contributor, News
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Education
College degrees in Education, Paralegal Studies







Trump Vows Major Veto If Congress Doesn't Eliminate Protections for Tech Giants
Dems Turn Against Each Other: Senior Lawmaker Blasts AOC as 'More Active on Twitter Than Anything'
Customer Snaps Into Action When He Walks In on Armed Robbery at Restaurant
Israeli Scientists Revolutionize Cancer Treatment with Discovery of Genetic 'Scissors'
Cuomo Rails Against Supreme Court After His Church Restrictions Are Struck Down
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×