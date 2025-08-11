Trump Vows to Make DC Great Again: 'The Homeless Have to Move Out, Immediately'

The nation’s capital is getting some tough love from President Donald Trump.

“I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.

“We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital,” Trump said.

Trump, who has made no secret with his disgust at the condition of the District of Columbia, added, “The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

“It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK,” Trump wrote.

Trump indicated he would share an announcement about the future of D.C. on Monday.

A report in The Washington Post said that Trump could call up the National Guard to ensure safety in the city.

Trump noted that action is essential.

“The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, is a good person who has tried, but she has been given many chances, and the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post.

“The American Public is not going to put up with it any longer. Just like I took care of the Border, where you had ZERO Illegals coming across last month, from millions the year before, I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

“Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again,” Trump wrote.

The posts led to federal agents walking the street of Washington Sunday night, according to NPR.

At least 120 FBI agents, joined by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies, were seen on the streets.

Last week, Trump remarked that a radical change for D.C. might be the only solution, according to another post on Truth Social.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump posted.

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore,” Trump posted.

“Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

