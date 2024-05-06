If re-elected this year, President Trump promises to take drastic action against illegal immigrants.

Drastic — as in using the military where needed and launching massive deportations of those who have crossed U.S. borders without legal sanction.

That’s caused quite a tizzy with the leftist media because when Trump says something, he usually does his best to follow through.

“Legally questionable deployments of military and police units and the creation of vast detention camps along the southern border” harrumphed the U.K.’s Guardian regarding Trump’s immigration plans.

There will be “unprecedented measures targeting both legal and unauthorized immigrants, including a massive deportation blitz,” CBS News lamented.

CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf’s analysis tried to note Trump doesn’t always mean what he says — for instance, Trump’s statement of being a dictator for a day was a joke, Wolf admitted.

But with illegal immigrants Trump is different. “The topic on which Trump had the most concrete details is his plan to deport many millions of undocumented immigrants,” Wolf wrote.

Leftists furrow their brows and inject the word “unprecedented” and look upon Trump’s plans as radical.

They seem radical because lesser steps should have been taken long ago — steps like preserving the integrity of the border.

And, as Trump noted in a recent interview with Time, President Dwight Eisenhower deported illegals in the 1950s.

And individuals like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have taken on the mantle of constitutional language using the word “invasion” to justify state actions toward protecting the border.

Of course, it is an invasion.

And Donald Trump has called it that: “This is an invasion of our country.”

“An invasion like probably no country has ever seen before,” the former president continued.

“They’re coming in by the millions. I believe we have 15 million now. And I think you’ll have 20 million by the time this ends. And that’s bigger than almost every state.”

Trump’s response when quizzed by Time regarding deportation, “Because we have no choice. I don’t believe this is sustainable for a country, what’s happening to us, with probably 15 million and maybe as many as 20 million by the time Biden’s out.

“Twenty million people, many of them from jails, many of them from prisons, many of them from mental institutions,” Trump said. “I mean, you see what’s going on in Venezuela and other countries. They’re becoming a lot safer.”

Trump’s action against the invasion includes use of the military, he told Time.

“When we talk military, generally speaking, I talk National Guard,” he said.

“I’ve used the National Guard in Minneapolis. And if I didn’t use it, I don’t think you’d have Minneapolis standing right now because it was really bad.

“But I think in terms of the National Guard,” he continued. “But if I thought things were getting out of control, I would have no problem using the military, per se. We have to have safety in our country. We have to have law and order in our country. And whichever gets us there, but I think the National Guard will do the job.”

Quizzed about the Comitatus Act prohibiting military action against civilians, Trump said illegal immigrants are not civilians, but rather invaders. And given the situation, he would have no problem going beyond the National Guard.

“We have a major force that’s forming in our country,” Trump said.

“When you see that over the last three weeks, 29,000 people came in from China, and they’re all fighting age, and they’re mostly males. Yeah, you have to do what you have to do to stop crime and to stop what’s taking place at the border.”

Trump was ambiguous regarding building more detention camps, indicating they may or may not be needed depending on how deportations went.

He also said he would respect the U.S. Supreme Court regarding any rulings on his deportation plans.

Trump’s words seem radical, but they are appropriate for radical times. The undercutting of American law and displacement of American jobs were serious offenses against the peace of the nation.

While before we could talk about things like the caricatures of cheap votes to please Democrats and cheap workers to please Republicans, things have become more ominous.

Entering the country are individuals posing serious threats to the security of the nation itself.

That’s radical. And Trump is right in calling it an invasion.

This requires the radical means like those promoted by Trump.

