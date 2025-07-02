Trump Vows to Save NYC Again, This Time from 'Communist Lunatic' Mamdani

President Donald Trump has vowed to protect New York City from self-described democratic socialist — and mayoral nominee — Zohran Mamdani.

In a Truth Social Post Wednesday, Trump wrote, “As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York,” he wrote. “Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.02.25 08:38 AM EST pic.twitter.com/oWSlw6SBvq — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 2, 2025

Trump can already take credit for reviving the city’s real estate scene back in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1984, The New York Times Magazine published a feature article entitled, “The Expanding Empire of Donald Trump.” Despite the media’s hatred for him now, at that time, the then-37-year-old Trump was billed as the tycoon who was going to save New York.

The story’s author, William E. Geist, followed Trump through a busy workday. At a breakfast gathering featuring then-Mayor Ed Koch and then-New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, the city’s heavy hitters treated Trump as “the man of the hour.”

Even before Trump secured the Republican nomination back in 2016, The New York Post published an article entitled “How Donald Trump helped save New York City.”

How times have changed.

Do you approve of Trump’s statement? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (18 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Despite this 180, Trump still has a personal connection to a place that has been going down the tubes for decades. Radical politicians are in charge, the streets and subways are filthy, taxes and regulations are off the charts, and crime seems to never stop rising.

When it comes to Mamdani, Trump is willing to fight these radicals head-on, unlike his Republican predecessors. He also promised to make an example of them if necessary.

When he first commented on Mamdani’s primary victory, the president held nothing back, slamming Democratic leadership for kissing the radical’s ring.

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” he posted on social media. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

The commander in chief then jokingly suggested that “Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

When asked during a Tuesday news conference about the democratic socialist’s plans to ignore ICE, and not allow them to arrest illegal aliens if he gets elected, Trump simply replied: “Well then, we’ll have to arrest him.”

“We don’t need a communist in this country,” he added, “But if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”

Trump has the backbone to stand up to a biased media, far-left academia, and government institutions that serve as the very source of corruption.

This represents a stark contrast to the last Republican who served in the White House before him, George W. Bush.

Bush was weak and passive. He took a beating in the press and rarely hit back. The establishment turned on him, and he still remained in their camp.

This is why it’s so vital for America to have someone in the Oval Office who’s willing to call out lies and tell the blunt truth. He isn’t perfect, and he isn’t always diplomatic about it. But that’s not what the country wanted — or what it needs — to restore the nation to prominence.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.