Trump Vows To Veto Any Pro-Abortion Bill That Makes It to His Desk

In the midst of his efforts to find common ground with Democrats for the good of the nation, President Donald Trump on Friday made it clear there was one area where he will not compromise: abortion.

Trump spoke to the thousands gathered in Washington for the annual March for Life through a video message.

“Today I have signed a letter to Congress to make clear that if they send any legislation to my desk that weakens the protection of human life, I will issue a veto,” Trump said. “And we have the support to uphold those vetoes. Every child is a sacred gift from God.”

Trump called the pro-life campaign “a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life.”

“When we look into the eyes of a newborn child we see the beauty in the human soul and the Majesty of God’s creation. We know that every life has meaning and that every life is worth protecting. As President, I will always defend the first right of our Declaration of Independence, the right to life,” Trump said.

“As this year’s March For Life theme says: ‘Each person is unique, from day one.’ That’s a very important phrase, ‘unique from day one.’ And so true,” Trump said.

Trump noted that his efforts are a partnership with the thousands gathered in Washington and the thousands more across America who support the right of the unborn to live.

“Together we will work to save lives of unborn children so that they have a chance to live and to love, to thrive and to dream, and to bless our nation and reach their full and glorious potential,” he said.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said Trump’s message should be heard by Democrats as well as pro-life supporters, according to LifeNews.

“Today President Trump sent a bold message to Nancy Pelosi that popular pro-life policies like the Hyde Amendment that save unborn children and protect taxpayers are here to stay, despite her extreme attacks,” she said

“A strong majority of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, domestically and abroad. President Trump is the most pro-life president our nation has seen and is keeping his promise to the pro-life Americans who swept him into office. Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats can continue pushing an extreme pro-abortion agenda at their own political peril,” she said.

Trump also issued a proclamation honoring National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

” … we mourn the lives cut short, and the tremendous promise lost, as a result of abortion. As a Nation, we must resolve to protect innocent human life at every stage,” the proclamation read, according to aWhite House media pool report

The proclamation noted Trump’s efforts in defense of the unborn.

“My Administration has repeatedly demonstrated its respect for human life and conscience at all stages. We have finalized conscience exemptions from the contraceptive mandate to protect employers like Little Sisters of the Poor from being forced to choose between violating their religious beliefs and shutting their doors. We also increased the child tax credit, making it financially easier for mothers to care for their children after birth, while supporting the loving choices of adoption and foster care,” he wrote.

Trump noted that his support of the pro-life movement includes his Supreme Court nominations of Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“Our Constitution and our laws contain many protections for innocent life, and I have worked hard for the confirmation and appointment of judges — including two outstanding Supreme Court justices — committed to the rule of law,” Trump said.

