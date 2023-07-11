America’s corporate media stooges continue to exhibit blatant left-wing bias in their restrained coverage of President Joe Biden’s countless gaffes compared with the open contempt they displayed toward Donald Trump during his presidency.

In the latest blatant breach of journalistic objectivity, the legacy media are curiously silent about two major faux pas by the current president while he met with England’s King Charles III this week.

During a visit to Windsor Castle on Monday, a bumbling Biden walked in front of the king in violation of royal protocol that people should not turn their backs on the head of the British monarchy.

When Trump did something similar while visiting Queen Elizabeth in 2018, the corporate media went bonkers in their vindictive rebuke of the 45th president.

NEW: A confused Biden walks in front of King Charles during his visit to the UK. The media doesn’t seem to have an issue with this. Let’s see what they had to say when Trump walked in front of the queen. CNN: Trump’s walk with the Queen: Like ‘wandering up and down a golf… pic.twitter.com/02aMQeT6uV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2023

Never mind the fact that Trump was only in front of the queen for a moment, while Biden seemed lost and confused throughout the honor guard review at Windsor Castle.

Our enemies see the weakness! It’s so embarrassing, and dangerous! https://t.co/qNaQw6gMR2 — Amy G. ❤️🎤🎼☕️📚 (@SingSingSing43) July 10, 2023

Moreover, Biden committed another breach of royal etiquette by repeatedly touching King Charles during their encounter.

Protocol dictates that you are not supposed to touch a member of the royal family.

Joe Biden and King Charles meet in London. Two old men struggling to walk, holding onto each other for dear life. There is no clearer image of the West than this. pic.twitter.com/RktFoJQ7C9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 10, 2023

In the grand scheme of things, these are minor infractions.

However, when Trump was president, the establishment media condemned such actions as displays of arrogance or ignorance.

By now, most people are well aware of the corporate media’s left-wing bias and open hostility toward conservatives, so this is hardly an earth-shattering revelation.

But you’d think that with public opinion of the press hovering near historic lows, the media would at least make an effort to exhibit some semblance of objectivity in their coverage.

Tsk, this is very telling. The Fortune report by David Bauder and the Associated Press is based on a survey by GALLUP and the KNIGHT FOUNDATION. Read more: https://t.co/PGc4Djboej pic.twitter.com/8cWNsbZdu6 — Pinoytapsilog (@pinoyanghang) May 19, 2023

According to Gallup, American trust in mass media institutions has tanked. Trust is down across all political demographics with the Democrats being the sole exception; this is an industry ripe for disruption. Enter Twitter and Elon Musk.https://t.co/SEXl7FF1DQ pic.twitter.com/jx2FckfTVe — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 9, 2023

At this point, Biden’s major issue is not the constant stream of epic gaffes he commits, but his destructive policies, which have ushered in crushing inflation, daily border invasions, rampant crime, festering racial tensions and escalating geopolitical unrest.

These toxic policy blunders are not only endangering the lives of all Americans, but they’re also severely compromising global stability.

Where is the media outrage over this sordid state of affairs?

