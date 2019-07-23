If Trump Wanted To Be Racist (or Fascist), He’s Not Very Good at It

President Donald Trump’s recent dust-up with “the squad” of four far-left congresswomen has renewed Democratic and media cries that the commander in chief is a racist or, worse, a fascist.

If he is one, he’s not very good at it.

Webster’s tells us a “racist” is someone who believes one race is inherently superior to another and, in a political context, adopts programs or policies to execute on that belief.

The Jim Crow/segregationist laws passed by Southern Democrats in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are a prime example of racism in action.

Trump, or anyone else in our times, could not pass such overtly racist laws, given the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a bevy of Supreme Court constitutional rulings, not to mention it would be political suicide because people on both sides of the political aisle would find it sinful and wrong.

Therefore what is left if one wanted to be a racist politician is to adopt an agenda that favors one racial group over another.

If Trump is trying to do so, he is a total failure at it.

African-American, Asians and Hispanics are currently experiencing their lowest unemployment figures in U.S. history, and wages (particularly for the lowest income earners) have been rising for the first time in years under policies instituted by Trump.

These figures are something the president proudly touts often.

President Trump is fighting against the far left politicians that have ravaged our great cities and crushed the dreams of African-Americans. Under his leadership, the African American community has the lowest unemployment number in history. #TrumpOrlandoRally pic.twitter.com/tiWBmhDl9Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2019

Trump also firmly backed the First Step Act, which enjoyed strong bipartisan support.

During his State of the Union address in February, the president heralded the sentencing reform legislation’s passage, saying it will give those imprisoned for nonviolent crimes a second chance at life.

Trump invited Matthew Charles — an African-American man and the first to be released from prison under the new law — to the State of the Union, where the president honored him, saying, “Welcome home.”

In #SOTU, @realDonaldTrump introduces Matthew Charles, the first inmate released under First Step Act, the story of which was told here https://t.co/EWuNwpicXz. Welcome home, says the president https://t.co/tMrhDOLgJ9 — Mishpacha Magazine (@themishpacha) February 6, 2019

Many argued African-Americans have experienced a disproportionate incarceration rate, and the First Step Act is a means to begin to address past wrongs.

All the members of the Congressional Black Caucus voted for the legislation, and former Obama administration official Van Jones praised Trump for backing the bill.

Despite these and other pro-minority policies, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly accused Trump of wanting to “make America white again.”

She cites his building of an “immoral” wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and wanting to put a citizenship question of the 2020 census as proof of his animosity toward brown-skinned people.

Trump has stated on numerous occasions that he is pro-legal immigration, noting his own wife and mother were immigrants to America.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told Fox News earlier this month the number of legal immigrants being granted full citizenship reached a five-year high in fiscal year 2018 at approximately 850,000.

He added that number is expected to be exceeded for fiscal year 2019.

“So people who come after the president and the administration, saying, ‘Oh, you don’t like immigrants,’ well, we’re letting more people become citizens than has happened in years,” Cuccinelli said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the number of immigrants being granted lawful permanent resident status (the step prior to citizenship) has remained about 1.1 million people per year during both the Trump and Obama administrations.

That total includes about 90,000 from European nations, 405,000 from Asian nations (such as China, India, the Philippines and South Korea), 117,000 from Africa, 169,000 from Mexico, 76,000 from South America and 53,000 from Central America.

In other words, the number of racial minorities coming into the U.S. vastly outnumbers white people. So, once again, Trump is not doing a good job if he is trying to be a racist president.

In recent days, the squad — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — and the mainstream media have been hammering Trump for tweets and remarks he has made suggesting if they don’t like the country, they are free to leave.

The entire Democratic House decided to pass a resolution last week chastising the president over the tweets, labeling them “racist.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar took their squabble with the president to another level, claiming he is not just a racist, he’s a fascist.

“This president is evolving, as predicted, deeper into the rhetoric of racism which evolves into violence,” AOC said last week. “We are not in politics anymore. We are in racism — really we’re talking about fascistic government.”

On Sunday, she added that Trump “is using racism, he is stoking white supremacy, and he is allowing, frankly, a neo-Nazi group to go off unchecked because that is a key part of ‘rousing his base.'”

Great — now Ocasio-Cortez is saying Trump supporters are, at the very least, willing to tolerate Nazis.

Omar seconded her squadmate’s thoughts, telling reporters, “As much as he’s spewing his fascist ideology on stage, telling U.S. citizens to go back because they don’t agree with his detrimental policies for our country, we tell people that here in the United States, dissent is patriotic.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s and Omar’s charge stems from a “Send her back” chant started at a Trump rally in North Carolina last week. It happened as the president recounted some of the controversial statements Omar — who came to the U.S. as a war refugee from Somalia in the early 1990s — has made.

Trump criticized her for “slandering the brave Americans who were trying to keep the peace” in her native land.

He also highlighted Omar’s history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screeds, such as claiming Israel enjoys such strong support in the Congress because Jewish interests are using “the Benjamins” to buy off American politicians.

If Trump is not a good racist, he’s really not a good fascist.

Certainly a hallmark of fascism/neo-Nazism is a hatred for the Jewish people. Trump loves them.

He has been called the most pro-Israel president ever.

They’ve named a park and a town after him in the Jewish state, where he enjoys high popularity.

Trump Park was dedicated yesterday in Kiryat Yam, Israel – a suburb of Haifa – in honor of President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Thank you, Mayor Tzur, for your friendship with the USA! pic.twitter.com/HDpf6FP0VN — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) June 1, 2018

Trump has Jewish-Americans serving throughout his administration, including his own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, with the White House staff.

Something tells me if Adolf Hitler were alive today, there is no way in hell he would see Trump as a friend to the Nazi cause.

Earlier today, @netanyahu and @USAmbIsrael held a ceremony for the inauguration of ‘Trump Heights’ — a town in #Israel‘s Golan Heights that has been named in honor of the US President. Watch more here: https://t.co/Enqf9X3Uvf pic.twitter.com/ldBLLdqmHB — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 16, 2019

Quite the opposite would be true: The president would surely be the target of Hitler’s rage.

If Trump wants to become a racist or a fascist president, he really needs a major course correction, because right now he’s a failure on both counts.

