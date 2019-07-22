Trump Wants To Meet with Schumer After Border Visit: ‘He Must Have Seen How Dangerous… the Border Is’

President Donald Trump has a challenge for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

After the Democratic senator used a widely publicized trip to the southern border on Friday to condemn the administration’s handling of the illegal immigration crisis, Trump went public with an idea:

Maybe now might be a good time for top Democratic leaders to take some responsibility for actually solving the problem.

Schumer used his visit to once again attack the administration, according to Fox News, stating in a Twitter post: “This is heart-wrenching. This is wrong. This is not who we are. This has to end now.”

But Trump placed his offer against a more solid background: In the context of a dangerous incident early Friday morning where would-be illegal immigrants tried to storm the border point of entry at McAllen, Texas.

Numerous Customs and Border Patrol agents were attacked during the incident.

“Senator Chuck Schumer has finally gone to the Southern Border with some Democrat Senators. This is a GREAT thing! Nearby, he missed a large group of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter the USA illegally. They wildly rushed Border Patrol. Some Agents were badly injured….,” Trump wrote.

“Based on the comments made by Senator Schumer, he must have seen how dangerous & bad for our Country the Border is. It is not a ‘manufactured crisis,’ as the Fake News Media & their Democrat partners tried to portray. He said he wants to meet. I will set up a meeting ASAP!”

No one could reasonably expect great things to come out of a Trump-Schumer meeting on the border crisis immediately.

Schumer is a top official in a Democratic Party that at first denied the tide of illegal immigrants crashing against the southern border was even a problem. Now that it acknowledges the crisis, it blames the Trump administration for every aspect of it.

Still, Trump is calling for a sit-down with Schumer, which puts the ball firmly in the Democrats’ court.

With the Democratic presidential field marching in lockstep to the left when it comes to illegal immigration, the party has taken the hard line favored by its most progressive members in Congress.

But when Senate Democrats went along the $4.6 billion bill aimed at providing relief to the humanitarian crisis on the border, they basically forced House Democrats — all but the most radical elements — to go along. Trump’s invitation to Schumer could build on that momentum.

Of course, Schumer would use his border visit to hog the microphones and air time and criticize the Trump administration, but the president’s Twitter response made it clear where the real responsibility for the crisis is.

Are Schumer and the Democrats ready to meet to try to solve the country the way only the top levels of government working together can?

It’s a challenge Schumer is going to have to answer.

