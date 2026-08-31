Communities that reject data centers are being short-sighted, according to President Donald Trump.

“The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign,” he wrote.

“The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them. If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame,” Trump posted.

“China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can’t believe it is happening!” he added.

Although data centers have been the subject of much pushback from communities, Trump asserted in a 2025 executive order that they are essential.

“We will pursue bold, large-scale industrial plans to vault the United States further into the lead on critical manufacturing processes and technologies that are essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership,” Trump wrote.

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“These plans include artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and infrastructure that powers them, including high‑voltage transmission lines and other equipment. It will be a priority of my Administration to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of this infrastructure by easing Federal regulatory burdens,” he added.

Earlier this year, Trump unveiled the Ratepayer Protection Pledge that the White House wants companies to sign when they build data centers.

“Data center infrastructure is the foundation of the internet, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), and supports our economic and national security. As that infrastructure grows and the related electricity demand increases, the American people should not be footing the bill for the benefit of private companies,” Trump wrote in outlining the concept.

Trump said companies should be “paying the full cost of their energy and infrastructure, no matter what.”

Trump: “The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there… pic.twitter.com/T0I0ZdnQEQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

“Companies will build, bring, or buy the new generation resources and electricity needed to satisfy their new energy demands, paying the full cost of those resources whether by building, or buying from, new or otherwise additive power plants,” Trump wrote.

“Where possible, these companies will also add more capacity that serves the broader public by increasing supply,” the proposed pledge said.

Trump also called on companies to “invest in the local communities in which they build data centers. This includes hiring from within the local community and establishing programs to develop relevant skills.”

A recent Gallup poll found that only 7 percent of respondents favor data centers, while 48 percent were strongly opposed.

The poll found that the impact on resources was the primary reason for opposition.

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