Trump Warns of CRT and Leftist Gender Theory in Schools: 'Our Biggest Danger Is from Within'

Under the Biden administration, everyday Americans are facing a litany of problems and dangers. During a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, former President Donald Trump said the biggest of these concerns does not come from foreign soil.

“Despite all you’re hearing and seeing of China and Russia and Iran and others, our biggest danger is not from outside coming in,” Trump said.

“Our biggest single danger is from the sick and radical politicians that are knowingly or unknowingly wanting to destroy our country. Our biggest danger is from within. I believe that.”







Trump cited critical race theory as one of the most threatening ideas the left is pushing. Perhaps the most disturbing part is that, despite the left’s denials, these false ideas are being taught to young children in our country’s schools.

Seattle Public Schools, for instance, offered a course called “Black Studies” including CRT and hired a known critical race theorist.

Trump said that needs to stop immediately.

“As president, I was proud to sign the world’s first ban on critical race theory,” he said.

“The Biden administration rescinded that order, but when we retake Congress, Republicans will ban the critical race theory in our schools, ban it in our military, ban it in every part of federal, state and local governments, just like I did.”

Trump also said the left is attempting to force completely unscientific ideas about gender on children.

A recent bill in Florida protecting parents’ rights and prohibiting schools from teaching about sex and “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade should have been a no-brainer. Teachers have no business instructing children as young as 5 years old on sexuality.

Instead, the establishment media and the left dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and fought tooth and nail against it.

The bill ultimately passed and became law, which is great news for Florida. But the bitter opposition to it underscores a disturbing desire to force radical ideas on children at a young age.

“No teacher should ever be allowed to teach far-left gender theories to our children without parental consent,” Trump said. “It’s truly child abuse, plain and simple. By replacing reading and math with pronouns and gender studies, our government-run education system has forfeited the trust of American parents.”

As a result, Trump said the power should be taken out of the hands of the government and given back to American parents.

“Every mom and dad in America must be given the right to opt out of the indoctrination and send their child to the public, private, charter or religious school of their choice,” he said.

Radical ideas like CRT and leftist gender theory are extremely dangerous, especially because the left is attempting to teach them to young students. By forcing these ideas on children who do not have the capacity to fully reason for themselves, leftists are attempting to build an army of young supporters.

Trump is absolutely correct about the need to stop this radical indoctrination, and Republicans must make their voices heard at the polls in November.

