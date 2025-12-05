Trump Warns Democrats Have a Plan for 'Complete and Total Obliteration' of the Supreme Court

The 2026 elections could radically alter the makeup of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump is warning.

“The Democrats number one policy push is the complete and total OBLITERATION of our great United States Supreme Court,” Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 09:20 AM EST 12/05/25 pic.twitter.com/IJvbwvO3G3 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 5, 2025



“They will do this on their very first day in office, through the simple Termination of the Filibuster, SHOULD THEY WIN THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS,” Trump wrote.

Trump said planning is already underway to reshape the court.

“The Radical Left Democrats are looking at 21 Justices, with immediate ascension. This would be terrible for our Country. Fear not, however, Republicans will not let it, or any of their other catastrophic policies, happen. Our Country is now in very good hands. MAGA!!!” Trump wrote.

In 2021, while Democrats had control of both houses of Congress and the White House, a proposal was introduced to increase the size of the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, as noted by NBC News.

Democrats have long railed at the court, which has a conservative majority cemented by Trump in his first term through the appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito round out the conservative majority, with Chief Justice John Roberts often joining the group.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts has been one of the biggest proponents of court-packing in the upper chamber.

“We are here today because the United States Supreme Court is broken,” Markey said during a news conference on the bill to pack the court with liberal justices, according to the New York Post. “It is out of balance and it needs to be fixed.

“I’m disappointed to say that too many Americans question the court’s legitimacy. The consequence is the rights of all Americans but especially people of color, women and our immigrant communities are at risk,” he said.

York has also called for packing the court.

“If we don’t expand the Court soon, we will no longer have a democracy to protect. What are we waiting for?” he said in 2021.

Trump is not the only Republican who fears Democrats could pack the courts.

Earlier this year, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas introduced a constitutional amendment to keep the court at nine justices, according to a news release on his website.

“For years, Democrats have openly said they intend to pack the Supreme Court. They seek to use the Court to advance policy goals they can’t accomplish electorally. Such a move would be a direct assault on the design of our Constitution, which is designed to ensure the Supreme Court remains a non-partisan guardian of the rule of law. This amendment is a badly-needed check on their efforts to undermine the integrity of the Court,” he said.

The amendment is backed by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

“Democrats’ radical court packing scheme would erase the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and destroy historic precedent. The Court is a co-equal branch of government, and our Keep Nine Amendment will ensure that it remains independent from political pressure,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.