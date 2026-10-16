Trump Warns Democrats He Has Something Up His Sleeve If They Impeach Him Again

President Donald Trump warned congressional Democrats on Thursday against impeaching him for a third time, claiming he has evidence related to criminal activity committed by top party figures.

The commander-in-chief specifically cited former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with Hillary Clinton, during an interview with Newsmax.

In a sit-down with network host Rob Finnerty, Trump said the materials in his possession could be used “criminally” against them.

“I could have done numbers on Hillary Clinton,” the president explained. “I could have done numbers on Bill Clinton. I do like Bill Clinton. I could have done numbers on Barack Hussein Obama. Still could, I still could, I could do big numbers if I wanted to.”

“I’m talking about go after them criminally, or I could have done something having to do with their reputations [and] destroyed their reputations,” he added.

“We have a lot of information about Hillary. We have a lot of information about Barack Hussein Obama. We have a lot of information on Sleepy Joe Biden.”

When Finnerty asked if Trump was actually going to use the information, he replied, “I guess not, probably not. But I think if they impeach me again, you know, again.”

Do you think Democrats will try to impeach Trump again? Yes, it's likely No, they won't Maybe, depends on the evidence Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's likely 87% (13 votes) No, they won't 0% (0 votes) Maybe, depends on the evidence 13% (2 votes)

“Oh that’s interesting,” Finnerty answered. “Things could get ugly.”

Trump didn’t provide specifics about what information he has, but did imply that his impeachment is a foregone conclusion if Democrats retake the lower chamber, even if their leadership has to manufacture a reason.

The president’s warning comes about one month after congressional Democrats began laying the groundwork to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The probe would use subpoena power to focus on Hegseth’s involvement in the Iran war, Pentagon contracts, strikes against Latin American drug boats, and his firing of top military officials.

“Hegseth and crew better buckle up and lawyer up because we are coming at them full on,” Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan of New York said. “It’s incredibly aggressive oversight because this is by far the most corrupt and least transparent Pentagon, I think, we’ve ever had.”

“It’s hearings, it’s briefings, it’s informal meetings, it’s requests for information, it’s everything,” Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado stated. “We will use all of the tools we can to make sure we’re getting the information we need to hold folks accountable.”

“The priority has got to be investigating things that impact the safety and security of our troops and their families,” he added. “Pete Hegseth, because of his incompetence and his corruption and his lack of attention to the job, continues to put our service members in harm’s way, take away resources for their health and safety… We need to hold them accountable for that.”

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York also said last month that Democrats have not ruled out impeaching Trump.

The president was impeached twice during his first term but was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions.

It only takes a simple majority in the House of Representatives to impeach the president, but conviction requires a two-thirds vote, or 67 members of the Senate, which remains unlikely.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.