Trump Warns European Countries: 'You're Destroying Your Heritage' Because 'You Want to Be Nice'

European liberals have the same objective as their American counterparts: preserve their rule while destroying Christendom.

On both sides of the Atlantic, that means inverting truth, destroying freedom, impoverishing the native populations, and importing as many foreigners as possible — all of which serve the diabolical purposes of Western elites.

President Donald Trump addressed Europe’s delegates directly on Tuesday at the United Nations, where he warned them, “You’re destroying your heritage” because “You want to be nice,” which is certainly the most charitable interpretation of European leaders’ climate-worshiping and open-borders policies.

“I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the green-energy scam,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “your country is going to fail.”

Then, the president linked Europeans’ insane climate policies to their insane immigration policies.

“And if you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before that you have nothing in common with,” he continued, “your country is going to fail.”

Trump also professed love for Europe.

“And I hate to see [Europe] being devastated by energy and immigration,” he said. “This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake, and they cannot let that happen any longer.”

Finally, the president offered his charitable interpretation of European leaders’ motives.

“You’re doing it because you want to be nice,” he continued. “You want to be politically correct. And you’re destroying your heritage.”

President Trump to Europe: “If you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail. If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail… You are destroying your heritage.” pic.twitter.com/6sBvSy0lMy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2025

In another clip from the same speech, Trump noted the vast numbers of so-called “asylum seekers” in European prisons.

“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders,” the president rightly insisted.

President Trump: “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.” #UNGA80 pic.twitter.com/AozmBBn4zK — CSPAN (@cspan) September 23, 2025

In many ways, the president gave European leaders too much credit. After all, evidence suggests that they have destroyed their countries by design.

For one thing, European leaders, on the whole, have abandoned Christianity. In its place, they now celebrate something quite different.

Moreover, European liberals have posed as champions of democracy in funding and supporting Ukraine’s defensive war against Russia. Those same liberals, however, have abandoned democracy at home. Places like Germany and the United Kingdom have degenerated into police states.

Of course, liberal elites love stringent climate policies because those policies mean more power for authoritarian liberals. They love open borders partly because open borders mean cheap labor but mostly because they detest the native populations of their own countries.

Thus, when viewed from the top down, not since 1945 has Europe’s future looker bleaker.

On the other hand, when viewed from the bottom up, flickers of hope remain.

For instance, in the wake of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination earlier this month, an estimated one million people took to the streets of London in opposition to open borders and in support of everything good that Kirk represented, including free speech.

If Europe’s future rests in the hands of those patriots, then that future suddenly looks brighter.

Otherwise, the continent’s liberal elites will continue its deliberate destruction.

