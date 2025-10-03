Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Warns Hamas: Make a Deal or Face 'All Hell'

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2025 at 10:12am
Share

President Donald Trump has given Hamas a deadline to accept his peace plan for the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicted Hamas as a “ruthless and violent threat,” but said it can have until Sunday at 6 p.m. ET to accept a deal or face the consequences.

Trump wrote that Hamas has “killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together.”

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed,” Trump wrote. Israeli forces are currently in Gaza City and could quickly launch new attack on Hamas targets.

Trump urged “all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help.”

Will Hamas accept Trump’s peace deal?

Trump said this was the last time he would delay retribution.

“Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance! Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East. THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! “ Trump wrote.

Trump said the world will “have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop. RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW!”

Related:
Trump Says He's Thrilled That 'the Radical Left Democrats Gave Me This Unprecedented Opportunity'

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” he wrote.

“THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post concluded.

Israel has accepted Trump’s proposal, but Hamas had not commented upon it by the original Friday deadline, according to Axios.

Trump’s 20-point plan would begin with a ceasefire in Gaza, with Hamas returning all of the hostages it took on Oct. 7, 2023, who are still alive and the bodies of those who died in captivity, according to The Hill.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




ICE Will Patrol Super Bowl Halftime Show Featuring Woke Puerto Rican Singer to Arrest Illegals
Apple Yields to DOJ, Pulls ICE Tracker Apps That Crossed a Legal 'Red Line'
Trump Warns Hamas: Make a Deal or Face 'All Hell'
White House Fires Back Against Pope's 'Pro-Life' Jab: 'We're Upholding the Law'
Trump Says He's Thrilled That 'the Radical Left Democrats Gave Me This Unprecedented Opportunity'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation