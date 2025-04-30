An implacable, combative President Donald Trump told supporters Tuesday night that his administration will deliver on its promises, no matter who gets in the way.

“We cannot allow a handful of communist, radical judges to obstruct the enforcement of our laws and assume the duties that belong solely to the president of the United States,” Trump said during his rally in Michigan, according to Just the News.

Trump’s deluge of executive orders has been met with multiple temporary restraining orders in court cases brought by those who might lose funding or their jobs and those who want to slow down Trump’s speedy deportation of illegal immigrants.

“Judges are trying to give away the power given to the president to keep our country safe, and it’s not a good thing,” Trump said.

Trump said that the Supreme Court must restore the proper balance as envisaged by the Constitution.

“It’s not a good thing, but I hope for the sake of our country that the Supreme Court is going to save this, because we have to do something. These people are just looking to destroy our country,” Trump said, according to the Guardian.

Trump noted that while he may be temporarily stymied, he will not give up.

“Nothing will stop me in the mission to keep America safe again,” Trump said.

“In 100 days, we have delivered the most profound change in Washington in 100 years,” Trump said, according to the U.K. Independent.

Trump said, his team has “just gotten started,” adding, “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Trump touted his record on immigration as the flow of illegal immigrants across the border has been reduced to a trickle and deportations have ramped up the number of illegal immigrants sent out of America.

“For years, Joe Biden and the media told us that stopping the flood of illegal immigration was absolutely impossible, but it turned out that all we needed was a new president,” Trump said.

“We are delivering mass deportation, and it’s happening right now. And the worst of the worst are being sent to a maximum security prison in El Salvador,” he said.

Trump sent the crowd roaring with cheers of “USA! USA!” as he played a video showing criminal illegal immigrants being process at the El Salvador prison.

Trump also defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, according to NBC.

“I have so much confidence in him. The fake news is after him, really after him, but he’s a tough cookie. They don’t know how tough he is,” Trump said. Hegseth received a roar of approval from the crowd.

Trump also backed Hegseth in an interview.

“He’s a talented guy. He’s young, smart, highly educated, and I think he’s going to be a very good Defense, hopefully a great Defense secretary, but he’ll be a very good Defense secretary,” Trump said.

