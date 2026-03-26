Trump Warns Iranian Negotiators 'It's Almost Too Late' and There Will Be 'No Turning Back'

President Donald Trump warned Iranian negotiators Thursday that it may be too late for them to reach a peace agreement with the United States, which could result in catastrophe for the Middle Eastern nation.

“The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange,'” he wrote, in the early morning hours on Truth Social.

“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.'”

“WRONG!!!” the commander in chief continued.

“They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty! President DJT.”

The president wasn’t the only one to highlight Iran’s refusal to commit to a serious peace deal or surrender, despite suffering constant bombings and deadly hits on high-value targets.

NBC News published an article early Thursday morning titled: “Iran says it has no plans for negotiations with the U.S.”

A 15-point peace plan was sent to Iran, according to two regional sources and a U.S. official, and was delivered through Pakistan.

Iran “responded negatively,” according to state media, NBC reported.

The network cited an unnamed senior political-security official who discussed a counter offer that would involve putting a stop to the “aggression and assassinations” being carried out by American and Israeli military forces.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Iran is publicly LYING, in private they are crying and begging for a deal with President Trump The consequences will be SEVERE if they continue 🔥 “They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it… pic.twitter.com/WChNOiYDCp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

This news comes just days after reports surfaced about the Pentagon potentially preparing for a deployment of 3,000 ground troops to Iran.

An Axios report from early Thursday also suggested that the Pentagon is weighing “final blow” options to end Operation Epic Fury once and for all.

These options included invading or blockading Kharg Island, which exports most of Iran’s oil; invading Larak, an island the country uses near the Strait of Hormuz; seizing the island of Abu Musa near the west entrance to the strait — and blocking or seizing ships that are exporting Iranian oil.

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