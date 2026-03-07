Trump Warns 'Loser of the Middle East' Iran That 'Complete Destruction and Certain Death' Is Imminent

President Donald Trump on Saturday promised Iran “complete destruction and certain death.”

Trump’s comment amid mixed messages from Iran comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to Arab neighbors for attacking them prior to a new onslaught of missiles, leading the The Times of Israel to speculate that “Tehran’s political leadership either cannot or does not seek to exercise full command over Iran’s armed forces.”

Trump opened his post by mocking Iran, saying “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack.”

It’s never fair when a B-52 is involved. “This was never meant to be a fair fight, and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down.” – Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/JgRSgiM7jl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 7, 2026

Trump added that Iran will be known as “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” and will remain in that state “for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard!”

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” he posted.

Now that Britain, which until Iran lashed out at its neighbors hedged on backing the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, has allowed U.S. use of its bases, a B-1 bomber arrived in England, with more bombers capable of dropping America’s most powerful weapons expected to follow, according to the New York Post.

Footage posted to social media shows strikes and large fires at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, after the Israeli military said it was carrying out an “extensive” wave of strikes against regime targets in Iran’s capital. pic.twitter.com/GlguAcOvMf — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 6, 2026

The continual pounding could lead the Iranian regime to go the way of many of its military facilities, according to the The Times of Israel, citing other Israeli media reports.

“We are optimistic about the ability to cause the regime to collapse,” an unnamed security official said.

“It is being hunted every day. It is slowly being eaten from within. Within the regime, there is confusion and power struggles that weren’t there for decades,” the official added.

U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down. pic.twitter.com/Nqn30feTQA — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 7, 2026

On Saturday, Trump said the U.S. has destroyed 42 Iranian navy ships in the past three days, according to NBC News.

“That was the end of the navy. We knocked out their air force, we knocked out their communications, and all telecommunications is gone,” Trump said.

“I don’t know how they communicate, but I guess they will figure something out too well.”

The Times of Israel also reported that Saturday’s attacks hit missile infrastructure and aircraft, revealing that 80 Israeli Air Force fighters dropped about 230 bombs on Iranian targets, such as an underground site the Israel Defense Forces said was “for the storage and production of ballistic missiles, from which hundreds of soldiers from the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime operated.”

