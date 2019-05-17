SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Warns of Major Punishments for 2016 Campaign Spying: ‘This Was TREASON’

×
By Makenna Baird
Published May 17, 2019 at 10:03am
Modified May 17, 2019 at 10:06am
Print

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that his 2016 presidential campaign was “conclusively spied on.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics,” the president tweeted. Trump also insinuated that the court-ordered FBI surveillance of his campaign was treason and could result in “long jail sentences” for those responsible.

“A really bad situation,”Trump wrote. “TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!”

TRENDING: Top Dems Threaten To Use ‘Alternative Means’ To Obtain Trump Admin Documents

Trump’s tweet came amid Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into FBI surveillance during the 2016 election cycle.

Barr told Fox News in an interview that was set to air Friday that he’s attempting to determine whether government officials “abused their power” by investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The attorney general explained that he was not satisfied with the answers he’s received thus far regarding the FBI’s investigation.

“I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together, in a sense I have more questions today than when I first started,” Barr told host “America’s Newsroom” host Bill Hemmer.

When asked why getting to the bottom of what happened matters, Barr said it was important for the American people to know “what the government was doing during that period.”

“If we’re worried about foreign influence, for the very same reason we should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale,” Barr added.

“I’m not saying that happened but it’s something we have to look at.”

Barr has previously said he thinks “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign, according to the Washington Examiner.

The FBI was trying to see if there were links between the Trump campaign and Russia, though special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe concluded there was no collusion.

RELATED: Trump Reportedly Has a Plan for a Very Intimidating Border Wall

Was the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign politically motivated?

On Monday, news broke that Barr had appointed a John Durham, a U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to investigate “the origins of the Russia investigation,” according to The New York Times.

Trump praised Barr’s decision to appoint Durham, but said he did not ask him to do so.

“I think it’s a great thing that he did it. I saw it last night. And they want to look at how that whole hoax got started,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“I am so proud of our attorney general that he is looking into it,” he added.

Conservatives also applauded the move.

“I view this as something we’ve been asking for and that the attorney general is now going to do it,” GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told The Hill.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. In addition to her work writing for The Western Journal, she has experience editing newsletters, financial reports and advertisements. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Makenna Baird has been a freelance writer with The Western Journal since 2019. She graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. Previously, Makenna edited newsletters, financial reports and advertisements for corporate clients with Ott Editorial. Nowadays, she writes short fiction in her spare time and works toward becoming a more established author. She is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Birthplace
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nationality
American
Education
BA, Writing, Calvin College
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Warns of Major Punishments for 2016 Campaign Spying: ‘This Was TREASON’
A 23rd Democrat Has Just Joined the 2020 Race: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Alabama Abortion Law with Claims of ‘Brutal Form of Oppression’
Long-Running TV Show Canceled After Guest Dies by Suicide
Mark Cuban Admits Democrats Are in Trouble for 2020: ‘Nobody Right Now’ Can Beat Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×