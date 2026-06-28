Trump Warns Nation of 'Godless Communists' Following Troubling Election Results: 'They Will Kill Your People'

After Socialists rejoiced at recent election victories in New York City, President Donald Trump issued a warning about their real goals.

In Tuesday’s New York City Democratic primary elections, Darializa Avila Chevalier, a darling of the rabid pro-Palestinian left, narrowly defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a five-term incumbent.

Left-wing former city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Assembly member Claire Valdez easily disposed of their centrist opponents, according to the New York Post. All ran with the strong support of far-left socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Avila Chevalier and Valdez are both members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“The Communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It’s easy to be a Communist — All you have to do is say, ‘I’ll give you everything,’ but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it.

“Over thousands of years, that Ideology has not worked once. The game is on. Enjoy watching!”

During a Friday speech to the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington, Trump called out the danger.

“We have to stop this, this horrible thread of cancer that’s permeating our country called communism,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“They will close your churches in this country… They will kill your people. And that’s what they’re about.”

Trump had earlier said far-left Democrats “are not social Dumocrats, these are hard core, godless Communists. This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence.”

“Communism is very easy to sell. I’d be the Greatest Communist in History. I’d give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Unfortunately, after two or three years, the Country where this is taking place would fail. It always does, and then you’ll start living in squalor. There will be no food, there will be no housing, there will be no Military, there will be no nothing. You’ll be Third World every way, and everyone will suffer or die,” he wrote.

Trump also noted killing those who stand in their way is a hallmark of communist thought.

“I’m sorry to say, but Assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their Ideology,” he wrote. “They’re animals! In many cases, not smart but, in some cases, they are. It’s easy for them to get followers because they make promises that they know they can’t keep, and the Dumocrats aren’t fighting back.”

“In many ways, they’re allowing them to go their own way. They’re afraid they will lose their Election, they’re afraid of conflict. They’re not smart enough or tough enough to fight this plague. If they fought them the way they fight Republicans, or me, they’d be victorious, but they don’t have the courage to do so.”

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