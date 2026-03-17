Trump Warns of Permanent Consequences for Every Lawmaker Who Votes Against the SAVE America Act

If the Democrat-opposed SAVE America Act crashes and burns, President Donald Trump says he knows who will feel the heat.

“The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump noted that the bill goes deeper than its provisions that would reform elections to require voter ID.

“NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL!” he wrote.

“Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office – A guaranteed loss!” Trump wrote.

Trump closed with a message to voters.

“Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE ‘YES’ ON ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’” he wrote.

As the Senate is poised to open debate on the bill, NBC News noted that the bill is popular across the board, with even 71 percent of Democrats supporting voter ID.

“It kind of feels like the only Americans not to support voter ID requirements are Democrats here in Congress,” GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said.

But Democrats are playing the race card to rally opposition.

“The SAVE Act is nothing more than Jim Crow 2.0. It could disenfranchise millions of American citizens,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

Thune said that likening it to Jim Crow “insults the overwhelming majority of Americans — including minorities — who look at voter ID and see nothing more than common sense.”

Even Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has issues with some parts of the legislation, said the race-baiting is out of line.

“If they really want to have a real conversation, and if they align it that 83 percent of Americans support showing basic ID — you know, I’m not going to tell 83 percent of Americans that they’re crazy, or they’re trying to suppress votes, or they’re Jim Crow,” Fetterman said. “I’m not going to describe people like that.”

As noted by Fox News, Thune ripped into Democrats, accusing them of a double standard, as the Senate convened on Tuesday.

“I haven’t heard Democrats complaining about the thousand other circumstances in which we require photo ID in this country. Democrats are aware that Americans have to show photo ID to get on a plane, right? And to start a new job, and when they head to the doctor’s office and to rent a car and to stay in a hotel. Heck, if you want to get a library card, you have to show a photo ID,” Thune said.

“The Democrats remember their 2024 convention, when attendees had to show a photo ID to get in? The senior Democrat senator from Georgia required photo ID to get into his recent rally,” Thune said. “Do Democrats hear themselves? Are they going to start boycotting libraries and airplanes and hotels for requiring a photo ID?”

“Are they going to explain why they are perfectly justified in their requiring a photo ID for their political rallies, but why it is somehow an intolerable burden to ask people to show a photo ID when they go to vote?” he said. “I expect they won’t. They’ll simply continue their mindless, partisan opposition to common sense ID requirements for federal elections.”

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