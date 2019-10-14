SECTIONS
Trump Warns Turkey That 'Big Sanctions' Are Coming, Says Kurds Trying To Bait US Back to Syria

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 11, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 14, 2019 at 11:48am
President Donald Trump on Monday capped a series of tweets concerning his policy on Turkey by suggesting that sanctions against the fellow NATO nation might be coming.

Chaos erupted in northern Syria last week after Turkish troops attacked Kurdish villagers in a lightning offensive that has displaced at least 130,000 people, according to Fox News.

The Kurds were allied with the U.S. in American efforts to wipe out the Islamic State in Syria. As such, the administration has come under fire for a policy of withdrawing U.S. troops from the region, which has had the effect of giving Turkey a green light to advance.

Although Trump said last week Turkey would be punished if it did anything he considered “off limits,” Turkish attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, including at least 10 people killed Sunday, according to Reuters.

After losing the support of the U.S., the Kurds have now reached an agreement that will allow Syrian troops to come to their aid, according to The New York Times. Some media accounts have said that Islamic State prisoners captured by the Kurds have been released.

Trump tweeted that the complex war is not one in which the U.S. should be involved.

“We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. ‘Let the USA pay,’ they said Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!” he said.

Do you agree with President Donald Trump's policy on Turkey and Syria?

The president’s tweet slammed Brian Kilmeade, host of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” who has labeled Trump’s Turkey policy “a huge mistake.”

Trump last week tweeted that he had been dealing with Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, and “many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey. Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this.”

On Sunday, the South Carolina Republican tweeted his support for the direction in which Trump is heading.

The president also said his critics have a terrible track record.

“The same people who got us into the Middle East mess are the people who most want to stay there!” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Trump offered his critics a history lesson.

“Do you remember two years ago when Iraq was going to fight the Kurds in a different part of Syria. Many people wanted us to fight with the Kurds against Iraq, who we just fought for. I said no, and the Kurds left the fight, twice. Now the same thing is happening with Turkey. The Kurds and Turkey have been fighting for many years. Turkey considers the PKK the worst terrorists of all. Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other. Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars!” Trump tweeted.

“Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War?” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
