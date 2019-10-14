Trump Warns Turkey That 'Big Sanctions' Are Coming, Says Kurds Trying To Bait US Back to Syria

President Donald Trump on Monday capped a series of tweets concerning his policy on Turkey by suggesting that sanctions against the fellow NATO nation might be coming.

Chaos erupted in northern Syria last week after Turkish troops attacked Kurdish villagers in a lightning offensive that has displaced at least 130,000 people, according to Fox News.

The Kurds were allied with the U.S. in American efforts to wipe out the Islamic State in Syria. As such, the administration has come under fire for a policy of withdrawing U.S. troops from the region, which has had the effect of giving Turkey a green light to advance.

Although Trump said last week Turkey would be punished if it did anything he considered “off limits,” Turkish attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, including at least 10 people killed Sunday, according to Reuters.

After losing the support of the U.S., the Kurds have now reached an agreement that will allow Syrian troops to come to their aid, according to The New York Times. Some media accounts have said that Islamic State prisoners captured by the Kurds have been released.

TRENDING: Trey Gowdy Won't Be Joining Trump's Legal Team After All, At Least Not for Now

Trump tweeted that the complex war is not one in which the U.S. should be involved.

“We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. ‘Let the USA pay,’ they said Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!” he said.

….Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Do you agree with President Donald Trump's policy on Turkey and Syria? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (382 Votes) 10% (44 Votes)

The president’s tweet slammed Brian Kilmeade, host of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” who has labeled Trump’s Turkey policy “a huge mistake.”

Trump last week tweeted that he had been dealing with Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, and “many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey. Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this.”

On Sunday, the South Carolina Republican tweeted his support for the direction in which Trump is heading.

Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions. This decision by President Trump will be a game changer — in all the wrong ways — for Turkey. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 13, 2019

RELATED: In Middle of Dem Debate, Anderson Cooper Declares Biden's Been 'Falsely Accused'

The president also said his critics have a terrible track record.

“The same people who got us into the Middle East mess are the people who most want to stay there!” he tweeted.

The same people who got us into the Middle East mess are the people who most want to stay there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

On Sunday, Trump offered his critics a history lesson.

…..The Kurds and Turkey have been fighting for many years. Turkey considers the PKK the worst terrorists of all. Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other. Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

“Do you remember two years ago when Iraq was going to fight the Kurds in a different part of Syria. Many people wanted us to fight with the Kurds against Iraq, who we just fought for. I said no, and the Kurds left the fight, twice. Now the same thing is happening with Turkey. The Kurds and Turkey have been fighting for many years. Turkey considers the PKK the worst terrorists of all. Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other. Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars!” Trump tweeted.

Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

“Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War?” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.