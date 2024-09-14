Trump Warns: 'There Will Be No Third Debate'

Tuesday night in Philadelphia finally saw former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris square off in a presidential debate ahead of November.

Harris exceeded expectations as she appeared a cut above her usual cackling incoherent self while Trump noticeably showed more aggression than he did during his June debate in Atlanta with President Joe Biden.

In the aftermath, Harris took to X to call for a second debate with Trump, but the former president told his follows via Truth Social Thursday that isn’t happening, saying, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

While Trump utilizes much of the same criticisms of Harris and Biden that he did Tuesday night, he also mentions his frustration in the circumstances of the two prior debates while asserting her campaign would not accept other networks for hosts.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS.”

Trump essentially walked into the lion’s den against Biden in stepping on stage at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta.

Despite those circumstances, his performance caused the Democrats to abandon the president’s reelection bid altogether.

ABC’s treatment of Trump on Tuesday was not just outrageous, it was unprofessional as moderator David Muir forgot that he isn’t running for office, taking it upon himself to verbally spar with Trump on Harris’ behalf.

Trump should certainly push for one with either of the three aforementioned networks. Fox News hosting would put Harris in a state of peril her campaign would need to work overtime to recover from between now and November.

If Trump believes Harris doesn’t actually want another debate, he better start pushing.

FiveThirtyEight puts Harris ahead as of Friday, winning the election 59 times out of 100.

Reuters gives Harris a 47% chance of winning with 53% of voters “familiar with [the] debate” giving her the nod.

Her campaign surely looks at favorable polls; Trump may very well have his own numbers that show the contrary.

With Harris posting on X that she wants another showdown, Trump must do everything to oblige her.

It won’t be fair, and the moderators won’t be impartial.

What else is new?

Trump shouldn’t be shocked after almost ten years of this treatment.

He must be willing to step up and meet the challenge if he hopes to convince voters he is the superior choice.

