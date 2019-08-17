Trump Is Watching Portland Protests ‘Very Closely,’ Threatens To Label Antifa an ‘Organization of Terror’

President Donald Trump on Saturday said his administration might designate antifa as an “organization of terror” if the far-left group creates violence this weekend in Portland, Oregon.

Far-right groups that include the Oathkeepers and the Proud Boys plan to rally in Portland Saturday.

The Rose City Antifa, which calls itself “the nation’s oldest active anti-fascist group,” has said it will also be present to battle the far-right groups, according to the New York Post.

With that as the background, Trump tweeted a warning early in the day.

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” Trump tweeted.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler earlier this week had issued a blanket call to protesters on all sides.

“We don’t want your hatred, we don’t want your violence, but if you come here, we’re going to be prepared,” he said, according to Fox News.

Unlike Trump, Wheeler singled out white supremacists and neo-Nazis as the root of the issue.

“They’re coming to Portland because they know there will be a conflict,” he said.

In advance of the protests, many downtown Portland businesses closed and police were deployed in force, according to The Oregonian.

Some on Twitter backed Trump’s position.

@POTUSFrom Portland Antifa site.It is time to declare them what these people really are, Mr. President…….TERRORISTS! pic.twitter.com/9qHi7zBWso — Daniel Smallridge (@DanielSmallrid2) August 8, 2019

Just a reminder that Rose City Antifa will be there in Portland this weekend in full force. Be safe everyone! https://t.co/vKsCe29MXl — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) August 16, 2019

Saturday’s tweet against antifa is not Trump’s first thought on the subject.

In July, after journalist Andy Ngo was assaulted at an antifa protest, Trump issued a tweet saying that perhaps the time had come to deal harshly with the anti-fascist group.

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!” Trump tweeted.

At that time, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called for an investigation of antifa using federal anti-racketeering statutes.

