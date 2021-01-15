Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now, a week before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, calling for an end to her own draconian lockdowns.

In fact, with the November election now in the rearview mirror, Democrats and academics everywhere suddenly want to see an end to their job-killing, mental health-ravaging mandates, which have made life a living hell for millions of Americans for nearly a year. It doesn’t make one a conspiracy theorist to question the odd timing of all this.

“I want to get our restaurants and bars reopened as quickly as possible,” Lightfoot said Thursday, according to WBBM-TV.

The outlet reported she called restaurants “one of the safer places” for people to be.

“They’ve gone above and beyond to put in mitigation controls inside of the restaurants,” Lightfoot said. “I feel very strongly that we are very close to a point when we should be talking about opening up our bars and restaurants.”

The mayor then seemed to signal that she understands that outlawing things creates a black market demand for them. Previously it appeared she had never read her city’s history or the story of Al Capone.

“If we have people and give them an outlet for entertainment in the restaurant space, in the bar space, we have much more of an opportunity, in my view, to be able to regulate and control that environment,” she said. “People are engaging in risky behavior that is not only putting themselves at risk but putting their families, their co-workers and other ones at risk.

“Let’s bring it out of the shadows. Let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19.”

This is the same buffoon who banned haircuts for Windy City residents last year and then defended getting a haircut because she’s “the public face of this city.”

In that vein, doesn’t this epiphany of consciousness and common sense seem oddly timed?

Lightfoot isn’t the only Democrat seeing the light this week. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo authored a Twitter post that looked like it was written after a consultation with President Donald Trump.

“We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely,” Cuomo said.

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, this tweet from Newsweek sent some of those who haven’t been banned on Twitter for wrongthink into a frenzy on Friday morning: “COVID lockdowns have no clear benefit vs other voluntary measures, international study shows.”

COVID lockdowns have no clear benefit vs other voluntary measures, international study shows https://t.co/eCF9mFZ7yd — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 15, 2021

“The peer reviewed study, which was conducted by a group of Stanford researchers and published in the Wiley Online Library on January 5, analyzed coronavirus case growth in 10 countries in early 2020,” Newsweek reported. “Using that model, the researchers determined that there is ‘no clear, significant beneficial effect of [more restrictive measures] on case growth in any country.'”

Gee, isn’t that convenient. A tweet like that could have gotten an account exiled from social media not so long ago.

Perhaps Democrats and “researchers” are seeing the error of their ways and mitigation methods, and they’ve come to realize that short of complete self-isolation, there is simply no stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Or maybe their reaction to the coronavirus pandemic was, for some, to use it as a political weapon to make people miserable and to eventually alter how elections are conducted.

Infection rates don’t seem to have changed, nor have the dynamics of personal interactions and transactions. The only paradigm shift, it appears, is that Democrats are set to have full control of the federal government next week.

Now that there isn’t going to be a person to scapegoat, why bother locking anyone down?

Millions of people have been had by these tyrannical twerps for the better part of a year. Sadly, their about-face is too late for those who have lost their businesses, homes and lives.

