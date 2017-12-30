The Western Journal

Trump Website Removes Hidden Jab at Obama, the Replacement Might Be Even Better

By Erin Coates
December 30, 2017 at 2:35pm

A hidden piece of code inside President Donald Trump’s website that would replace the basic “page not found” error message with a snarky comment about former President Barack Obama has been removed from the website.

The Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham first found the code that read “Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem… and not on the golf course” and shared his discovery on Twitter.

According to Ingraham, the code appears on every action.donaldjtrump.com page paid for by the RNC.

The error message is also on some official GOP sites paired with a 404 error message that says “What do Hillary Clinton and this link have in common? They’re both dead broke,” Tech Crunch reported.

One Twitter user pointed out that the jab at Obama would never show up because the code used a single equal sign instead of the two that were needed.

The code about Clinton was similary “broken.”

However, soon after its discovery, the code was removed from the websites, replaced, according to BizPac Review, with, “Don’t worry, we’re making it great again.”

This code unveiling comes as the mainstream media has begun piling on in criticism of Trump’s recorded fifth straight day golfing during his winter vacation at Mar-a-Lago.

During his campaign in 2016, Trump said, “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to play golf,” according to Newsweek.

The criticism for his golfing habit started this week, the day after he tweeted that he was going to go “back to work in order to Make America Great Again.”

Ingraham drew his conclusion that someone is “sensitive enough to Trump’s golf problem to make this issue go away quickly once people noticed” and expressed his desire to see what led to the coding change.

