Trump Weighs In on 'Very Boring' Democratic Debate, Highlights Biden Gaffes

President Donald Trump derided Sunday night’s debate between Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden in Washington.

“I must say, that was a VERY boring debate,” Trump tweeted when the two men were done talking.

He proceeded to counter Biden’s claim that Trump “is a man who wants to cut Social Security, cut Medicare.”

“Biden lied when he said I want to cut Social Security and Medicare. That’s what they ALL said 4 years ago, and nothing happened, in fact, I saved Social Security and Medicare. I will not be cutting, but they will. Be careful!”

Trump also retweeted critiques that cast a harsh light on the performance of Biden, who is leading Sanders in the contest.

Joe Biden is a train wreck on illegal immigration and would harm national security. He’d have ZERO deportations for the first 100 days INCLUDING CRIMINALS and after that deport only felons. Trashes the rule of law and makes us less safe. Insanity!

Joe Biden would set an extreme and dangerous course on illegal immigration. Wouldn’t deport anyone except convicted felons. Says local police should not cooperate with ICE. In Biden’s America, EVERY city is a sanctuary city. — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) March 16, 2020

Sleepy Joe is SO CONFUSED. Joe has… – Called the coronavirus “SARS” – Called the coronavirus the “swine flu” – Called the H1N1 virus the “N1H1” – Forgot the name of the Ebola virus, describing it as “what happened in Africa” Joe is SO LOST!pic.twitter.com/nDKvztN6yf — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 16, 2020

Others were also less than impressed with Biden’s performance.

Biden threw together some “progressive” plans before this debate. He’s now a full voltron of centrist dem losers and their vile policies. — Dog Mystic (@LynnWiberg) March 16, 2020

Biden’s talking about SARS, does he know where he is? NO WAY! Only Trump has the IQ and strength to stop flights from China MONTHS ago while CRAZY LOSER Dems are trying to impeach him.. ALL LOSERS #debate #Trump2020 — Sphinx Chat (@sphinxchat) March 16, 2020

Here are the losers in the Sanders-Biden-CNN debate—all three are losers…two senile candidates and continued support of both from CNN…let’s see how this ends up? — Marty D (@MartyD47940785) March 16, 2020

CNN’s Chris Cillizza said Trump came out ahead Sunday night.

Sanders and Biden, he wrote, “spent two hours attacking each other’s voting records — often focusing on the sort of legislative minutiae (Hyde Amendment!) that the average voter simply tunes out. And in the process, handing the Trump campaign a whole lot of soundbites to be used in the general election.”

“Both men looked small more often than they looked big. And with the country facing a threat unlike any it’s ever seen before, that felt like a major missed opportunity,” Cillizza wrote.

The CNN commentator said the standard playbook would have been to explain how each candidate would have better handled the coronavirus while taking shots at Trump.

“And yet, with the exception of an occasional mention here and there, Trump was barely mentioned,” he wrote.

