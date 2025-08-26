Trump Weighs in on Cracker Barrel Controversy, Says Company Has 'a Great Opportunity'

President Donald Trump wants to make Cracker Barrel great again.

Lask week, the company scrapped its former logo, wiping away the character known as “Uncle Herschel” and the words “Old Country Store.” The rebranding has been deplored by conservatives.

Trump, who speaks from experience, said there is nothing like a massive controversy to serve as the first step for bouncing back stronger.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that he is the evidence turnarounds can happen.

“Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s post was followed by a snarky White House post on X showing a version of the former logo with “America First” instead of the company’s name.

“Go woke, go broke,” read the post, which showed Trump leaning against a barrel in the same style as “Uncle Herschel.”

On Monday, a Cracker Barrel Facebook post made it seem unlikely any retreat from the new logo was in the works. The post said that changes are part of the chain’s future.

“We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours. That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart,” the post said.

Writing in the New York Post, columnist Charles Gasparino said “wokeness” has become a corporate risk factor.

“If the Cracker Barrel market puke has anything to teach Wall Street, it’s that investors who are deciding where to put their money must add corporate ‘wokeness’ to their menu of risks to digest,” he wrote, noting Bud Light’s ­disaster after cozying up to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“Wokeness is generally defined as subjecting the culture and business to left-wing dogma involving race, sex and viewing all things Americana as anathema. It simply doesn’t sell to mass audiences. And yet companies keep going there. Corporate managers, it turns out, are a politically and socially tone-deaf bunch,” he wrote.

“They are lousy at reading the current mood of the country and its hatred of progressive indoctrination — whether in the classroom or when they simply want to enjoy a beer. Their advisers may be even worse,” he wrote.

“That’s why shareholders must demand — whether it’s at annual meetings, on earnings calls or with testy phone calls to Investor Relations — that the C-suite extricate wokeness from corporate decision-making,” he wrote.

“My advice to Wall Street, stock analysts and investors is to keep a Post-it note on your computer with this simple message: ‘Go Woke, Go Broke.’ Keep reminding yourself of that — and start reminding corporate managers,” he concluded.

