Trump Weighs in on 'Crazy' Democratic Debate, Assesses Candidates' Performance

President Donald Trump labeled Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina as “crazy” and “chaotic.”

The debate was also, some analysts noted, a boost to Trump’s chances at defeating the eventual nominee.

“A bitter, angry shout-fest in which virtually every potential nominee’s dirty laundry was aired? The President couldn’t have drawn up a better debate for his chances of winning a second term,” CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote Wednesday in a piece where he declared Trump one of the evening’s winners.

Trump himself did not go that far in a pair of tweets assessing the debate, though he did address the performances of former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer.

“Crazy, chaotic Democrat Debate last night,” Trump wrote.

TRENDING: Bernie Turns on Dem Audience After Getting Booed Over His Pro-Cuba Comments

“Fake News said Biden did well, even though he said half of our population was shot to death. Would be OVER for most.”

“Mini Mike was weak and unsteady, but helped greatly by his many commercials (which are not supposed to be allowed during a debate). Pocahontas was mean, & undisciplined, mostly aiming at Crazy Bernie and Mini Mike. They don’t know how to handle her, but I know she is a ‘chocker’. Steyer was a disaster who, along with Mini, are setting records in $’s per vote. Just give me an opponent!” he tweeted.

….during a debate). Pocahontas was mean, & undisciplined, mostly aiming at Crazy Bernie and Mini Mike. They don’t know how to handle her, but I know she is a “chocker”. Steyer was a disaster who, along with Mini, are setting records in $’s per vote. Just give me an opponent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Do you believe President Donald Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump’s campaign was more direct.

“The Democrat Party is a hot mess and tonight’s debate was further evidence that not one of these candidates is serious or can stand toe-to-toe with President Trump,” Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, said in a statement.

“It doesn’t matter who emerges from the carnage, President Trump will dominate in November.”

CHAOS‼️ “The Democrat Party is a hot mess and tonight’s debate was further evidence that not one of these candidates is serious or can stand toe-to-toe with President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩!” Our ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ statement in tonight’s debate ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7RuqUcG8CW — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 26, 2020

RELATED: Cuban Immigrant Who Grew Up in Castro's 'Literacy Program' Scorches Bernie Sanders in Open Letter

Others also noted that as Democrats fight each other, the president grows stronger.

Last night’s debate proved one thing: Democrats are in complete chaos. While they try to find their way through a socialist darkness, join our National Week of Training and show the world just how united our support is for @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/2Khj2Lgjw2 #LeadRight — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2020

Donald Trump is the biggest winner in tonight’s Democratic debate. Again. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 26, 2020

Was anyone convinced last night after watching the Democrat debate that these people wouldn’t destroy our great nation! It was pure chaos watching the Democrats! And that’s how they roll! President Trump has returned prosperity and security to our great nation! Thanks Sir! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 26, 2020

In an Op-Ed on Fox News, David Bossie, president of the conservative activism group Citizens United, said Trump is emerging as the big winner from the Democratic discord.

Bossie wrote that top Democrats in the race are not likely to be knocked out of the race soon, or to dominate the upcoming South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries, leading to more of the divisions that were on display Tuesday night.

“A Democratic primary riddled with chaos is a dream come true for President Trump. The president stands as the leader of a unified Republican Party and can take credit for policies that have created a booming economy and record-low unemployment rates,” he wrote.

“The president will continue raising money and adding to his monumental list of accomplishments throughout the spring as Democratic candidates still in the race inflict deep political wounds on each other that will be tough to recover from,” Bossie, who served as Trump’s deputy campaign manager in 2016, added.

“President Trump — the ultimate political outsider — was once again the winner in Tuesday’s Democratic debate. The president’s optimistic vision for the future and his America First policies are helping all Americans realize their dreams — and the Democratic presidential wannabees have absolutely no answer for the successes Trump has achieved.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.