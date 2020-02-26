SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Weighs in on 'Crazy' Democratic Debate, Assesses Candidates' Performance

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 26, 2020 at 8:25am
Print

President Donald Trump labeled Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina as “crazy” and “chaotic.”

The debate was also, some analysts noted, a boost to Trump’s chances at defeating the eventual nominee.

“A bitter, angry shout-fest in which virtually every potential nominee’s dirty laundry was aired? The President couldn’t have drawn up a better debate for his chances of winning a second term,” CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote Wednesday in a piece where he declared Trump one of the evening’s winners.

Trump himself did not go that far in a pair of tweets assessing the debate, though he did address the performances of former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer.

“Crazy, chaotic Democrat Debate last night,” Trump wrote.

TRENDING: Bernie Turns on Dem Audience After Getting Booed Over His Pro-Cuba Comments

“Fake News said Biden did well, even though he said half of our population was shot to death. Would be OVER for most.”

“Mini Mike was weak and unsteady, but helped greatly by his many commercials (which are not supposed to be allowed during a debate). Pocahontas was mean, & undisciplined, mostly aiming at Crazy Bernie and Mini Mike. They don’t know how to handle her, but I know she is a ‘chocker’. Steyer was a disaster who, along with Mini, are setting records in $’s per vote. Just give me an opponent!” he tweeted.

Trump’s campaign was significantly more direct.

Do you believe President Donald Trump will be re-elected?

“The Democrat Party is a hot mess and tonight’s debate was further evidence that not one of these candidates is serious or can stand toe-to-toe with President Trump,” Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, said in a statement.

“It doesn’t matter who emerges from the carnage, President Trump will dominate in November.”

RELATED: CBS Comes Under Fire After Democratic Debate Devolves into Shouting Match

Others also noted that as Democrats fight each other, the president grows stronger.

In an Op-Ed on Fox News, David Bossie, president of the conservative activism group Citizens United, said Trump is emerging as the big winner from the Democratic discord.

Bossie wrote that top Democrats in the race are not likely to be knocked out of the race soon, or to dominate the upcoming South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries, leading to more of the divisions that were on display Tuesday night.

“A Democratic primary riddled with chaos is a dream come true for President Trump. The president stands as the leader of a unified Republican Party and can take credit for policies that have created a booming economy and record-low unemployment rates,” he wrote.

The president will continue raising money and adding to his monumental list of accomplishments throughout the spring as Democratic candidates still in the race inflict deep political wounds on each other that will be tough to recover from,” Bossie, who served as Trump’s deputy campaign manager in 2016, added.

“President Trump — the ultimate political outsider — was once again the winner in Tuesday’s Democratic debate. The president’s optimistic vision for the future and his America First policies are helping all Americans realize their dreams — and the Democratic presidential wannabees have absolutely no answer for the successes Trump has achieved.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







CBS Comes Under Fire After Democratic Debate Devolves into Shouting Match
Trump Weighs in on 'Crazy' Democratic Debate, Assesses Candidates' Performance
Senator Tom Cotton Praises Trump's Handling of Coronavirus, But Warns of 'Unknown Cases'
Bill Cosby Expresses Outrage Over Harvey Weinstein Conviction, Claims #MeToo Movement Is About Race
Trump Blasts Supreme Court Justice for 'Inappropriate' Comment as He Continues India Visit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×