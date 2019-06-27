SECTIONS
Trump Weighs In On Democratic Debate with Savage First Comment

By Joe Setyon
Published June 26, 2019 at 6:54pm
President Donald Trump chimed in with his first tweet of the 2020 Democrat debates Wednesday night.

And he needed just one word to describe what he saw.

“BORING!” the president tweeted.

Trump did not actually reference the debate, though it was clear what he was referring to.

Earlier in the day, Trump provided his supporters with a list of Twitter accounts to follow “for RAPID RESPONSE, FACT CHECKING, and the TRUTH!”

“Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!” Trump added.

Many Twitter users, meanwhile, seemed to agree with his characterization of the first debate.

Perhaps one of the most noteworthy highlights in the early going Wednesday was former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke dodging a question while speaking Spanish.

O’Rourke was asked if he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on individuals earning more than $10 million a year if elected president.

“This economy has got to work for everyone,” O’Rourke replied.

“And right now we know that it isn’t. And it’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does,” he added.

O’Rourke went on to decry an economy that is “rigged to corporations and to the very wealthiest.”

The former Texas representative also gave a similar response in Spanish.

Notably, he did not say whether or not he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on those who earn more than $10 million per year.

Joe Setyon
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
