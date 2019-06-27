Trump Weighs In On Democratic Debate with Savage First Comment

President Donald Trump chimed in with his first tweet of the 2020 Democrat debates Wednesday night.

And he needed just one word to describe what he saw.

“BORING!” the president tweeted.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Trump did not actually reference the debate, though it was clear what he was referring to.

Earlier in the day, Trump provided his supporters with a list of Twitter accounts to follow “for RAPID RESPONSE, FACT CHECKING, and the TRUTH!”

“Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!” Trump added.

Many Twitter users, meanwhile, seemed to agree with his characterization of the first debate.

Watching the #DemDebate… these candidates stand literally NO CHANCE against President Trump in 2020. 🤣🤣🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 27, 2019

These clowns don’t stand a chance in 2020! — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) June 27, 2019

Once again, President Trump is right👏🏻 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) June 27, 2019

This is the best comedy I’ve seen on @NBCNews for a long time! Please do not cancel! — Matty Ice (@racingfan4u) June 27, 2019

Perhaps one of the most noteworthy highlights in the early going Wednesday was former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke dodging a question while speaking Spanish.

O’Rourke was asked if he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on individuals earning more than $10 million a year if elected president.

“This economy has got to work for everyone,” O’Rourke replied.

“And right now we know that it isn’t. And it’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does,” he added.

O’Rourke went on to decry an economy that is “rigged to corporations and to the very wealthiest.”

The former Texas representative also gave a similar response in Spanish.

Notably, he did not say whether or not he would support a 70 percent marginal tax rate on those who earn more than $10 million per year.

