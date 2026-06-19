Trump Weighs In on High-Stakes Oklahoma Governor Runoff, Blasts State's AG as 'Fake Republican'

President Donald Trump jumped into Oklahoma’s competitive Republican gubernatorial runoff Thursday night, throwing his full support behind former state Sen. Mike Mazzei and unloading on Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The statement comes just days after Mazzei, who Trump had already endorsed, and Drummond emerged as the top two finishers in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Neither candidate secured a majority of the vote, forcing an Aug. 25 runoff in the country’s most conservative state.

Trump made his position on the race unmistakably clear in a lengthy Truth Social post on Thursday night.

“MAGA Warrior Mike Mazzei is running for Governor in Oklahoma,” Trump wrote.

🚨Breaking News: President Trump calls Gentner Drummond a “Fake Republican” in the Oklahoma Republican Primary for Governor Trump blasts the Drummonds for donating to Joe Biden and the Lincoln Project. Trump says that makes him a “Radical Left Democrat” Trump slams his efforts… pic.twitter.com/KLiTxjcH1A — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 19, 2026

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He added, “I LOVE Oklahoma, and Mike has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for Governor!”

The president then turned his attention to Drummond, who has served as Oklahoma’s attorney general since 2023.

“Meanwhile, his Runoff Election Opponent, Gentner Drummond, is a FAKE Republican,” Trump wrote.

Trump accused the Drummond family of supporting Democrats and anti-Trump smear groups.

“The Drummonds donated to SLEEPY Joe Biden, and the totally corrupt Lincoln Project, at levels that are shameful,” he wrote.

“Frankly, that makes him a Radical Left Dumocrat.”

Trump also criticized Drummond’s opposition to a proposed aluminum manufacturing project in rural northeastern Oklahoma.

According to Trump, the facility would be among the most significant economic development projects ever undertaken in that part of the state.

“Mike Mazzei is for this desperately needed Job Producer. Drummond, for his own reasons, is not,” Trump wrote.

The president noted that Drummond had unsuccessfully sued to stop the project.

“Gentner Drummond has also stated publicly he had ‘no opinion’ on the BOGUS IMPEACHMENT of a gentleman named, President Donald J. Trump (ME!),” Trump wrote.

“He even SUED to BLOCK a religious based charter school strongly supported by my Administration.”

Trump called the lawsuit “an outright attack on Christianity” and a threat to educational freedom.

The president concluded his statement with a direct appeal to Oklahoma voters.

“Drummond is not the right guy, he’s got a bad attitude, and he doesn’t stand for the Values of Oklahoma,” Trump wrote.

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