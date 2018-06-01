SECTIONS
Trump Weighs in on Samantha Bee: ‘A Total Double Standard’

By Chris Agee
June 1, 2018 at 8:54am

President Donald Trump has once again weighed in on Twitter regarding what he believes is a double standard in the abrupt cancellation of the ABC sitcom “Roseanne.”

While he has not specifically denounced the offensive remarks actress Roseanne Barr made prior to the network’s decision, he has tweeted about peripheral issues in his ongoing attempt to promote a narrative of widespread media bias.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump cited the profane language used by Samantha Bee to describe his daughter.

As The Western Journal reported, Bee’s monologue about the Trump administration’s immigration policy attracted negative publicity for her harsh rebuke of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Trump expressed his belief that her comments were sufficiently offensive to earn her show the same fate as “Roseanne” after its star posted a tweet widely interpreted to be racist.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” the president tweeted. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Like Barr earlier in the week, Bee tweeted an apology for her controversial comments.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” she wrote. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Her weekly series shed at least a couple of sponsors in the wake of this week’s episode, as The Western Journal previously reported. Autotrader announced its decision in a tweet on Thursday.

The company wrote that her comments “were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company.”

A short time later, State Farm released a statement confirming it had suspended its advertising on the series.

“We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values,” the company said.

The Bee controversy was the second time Trump indirectly opined on the reaction to Barr’s post.

After Disney CEO Bob Iger apologized to former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett for the derogatory statement about her, Trump tweeted that he should receive a similar apology for the “HORRIBLE statements made and said about (him) on ABC.”

