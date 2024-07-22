Trump Welcomes Kamala Harris to the Race with Devastating 30-Second Ad: 'Kamala Was in on It'

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign team clearly expected shenanigans from the gangsters who run the Democratic Party.

In a 30-second ad released on Sunday — the day President Joe Biden’s social media team announced both his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris — the Trump campaign wisely tied Harris to the Democrats’ years-long concealment of Biden’s diminished cognitive abilities, as well as the Biden administration’s catastrophic record.

“Kamala was in on it,” the new ad began. “She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline.”

Then came a series of lies straight from Harris’ mouth.

“Our president is in good shape, in good health, tireless, vibrant,” she said in one clip.

The Trump campaign juxtaposed those disingenuous comments with multiple videos of Biden repeatedly falling down.

“And I have no doubt about the strength of the work that we have done,” Harris said in the ensuing clip.

A devastating voiceover followed.

“But Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job. So she did it,” a female voice said.

The ad then linked Harris to the Biden administration’s border invasion, inflation and the “dead” American dream.

“They created this mess. They — no, Kamala — owns this failed record,” the ad concluded.

A final image showed Biden triumphantly raising Harris’ arm as they stood with their spouses on what looked like a White House balcony.

Nine days after the assassination attempt against Trump, we still do not know what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that we also do not know the details of how Democratic Party elites ignored the will of their voters and pulled off an effective coup against their own sitting president.

Democratic elites, with the help of the establishment media, operate like the ruling Politburo in the old Soviet Union. Everything occurs behind closed doors. In fact, by the time 2028 rolls around, 20 years will have passed since Democrats held (as far as we know) an honest and competitive primary.

Many Democratic voters, of course, have no problem following their corrupt leaders. For some reason, those voters prefer being led around with blinders, questioning nothing and voting blue no matter who.

Some Democratic voters, however, will recognize and resent their own party’s lies.

Thus, kudos to the Trump campaign for having Harris’ own words ready to use against her in the timeliest of ads.

