Share
News
President Donald Trump oversees "Operation Epic Fury" with Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 28, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump oversees "Operation Epic Fury" with Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 28, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Daniel Torok - White House / Getty Images)

Trump: WH Identified Ayatollah's Potential Successors, First Strike Was So Successful 'They Are All Dead'

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2026 at 7:10am
Share

The opening phase of Operation Epic Fury has torn gaping holes in Iran’s leadership.

ABC reporter Jonathan Karl said he was told by President Donald Trump that key Iranian officials who were considered successors to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are now dead.

“He said they had identified some possible candidates within the structure of the Iranian government,” Karl said he was told by Trump, according to a video posted to YouTube.

“The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates,” Karl cited Trump as saying.



“He told me that somebody within the Iranian government has reached out to him,” Karl added.

“I asked him who it was. He said, ‘I probably shouldn’t tell you,’ but it was, you know, somebody who had survived, and somebody who he added is no longer reporting to the Supreme Leader,” Karl said.

A report in The New York Times indicated that at least seven top military leaders in Iran were killed.

In summing up what Trump told various media outlets, The Guardian reported that he said 48 senior Iranian leaders were killed.

Israel meanwhile estimated that 40 of what it called “commanders” were killed in the attacks. Iran has acknowledged several top commanders were killed.

Related:
Trump's Name Will Be on the Tallest Tower in Australia as Trump's Company Makes International Real Estate Move

Chief among the Iranian dead was Khamenei, whose death Saturday in the opening moments of the initial Israel attack on Tehran was the product of CIA intelligence reports shared with Israel, according to CBS.

Citing sources it did not name, CBS said the CIA had been tracking Khamenei’s movements for months. The CIA learned that Khamenei would attend a Saturday morning meeting in a Tehran location.

The intelligence was passed to Israel, the timing of the attack was adjusted to take advantage of the report, and the mission that carried out the attack was successful.

The initial attack included three B-1 bombers based in the United States, according to The Times of Israel.

The B-1s were used to attack “above-ground ballistic missile and command and control sites in Iran,” a U.S. official said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dem. Bill in Colorado Would Make It Illegal to Own Images of Guns That Are Too Detailed
Trump Sets Record with New Poll: More Loved By His Own Party Than Any President at This Point
Armed Officers Rushed Onboard Flight Forced to Land with Guns Drawn After 'Security Scare'
Flashback: 11 Years Ago Marco Rubio Correctly Predicted How Obama's Iran Move Would Backfire
'Smarter Than Most of You!': Biden Launches Bizarre Defense of His Stuttering at Jesse Jackson Memorial Service
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation