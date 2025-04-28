Trump White House Boots Senior Trade Official After Wedding Photo Surfaces

A senior Trump administration trade official has been eased out of the administration, with one account claiming it was linked to apparent support for the author of a 2018 anti-Trump Op-Ed.

According to The Washington Post, George E. Bogden, executive director of the Office of Trade Relations at Customs and Border Protection, was removed last week.

The Post report alleged that Bogen’s attendance at the 2019 wedding of Miles Taylor, who wrote an Op-Ed published anonymously by The New York Times in 2018, led to his ouster.

Customs aide George Bogden was ousted from the Trump White House over ties to ‘Anonymous’ author Miles Taylor, according to people familiar with the matter. — Econ Yap (@EconYap) April 25, 2025

The Post said Bogden also attended Taylor’s second wedding in 2023.

The Post cited sources it did not name for the report, which claimed a Facebook photo of the 2019 wedding was making the rounds among Trump officials.

Taylor’s 2018 Op-Ed claimed that there was a vast network of resistance to President Donald Trump in his first term.

Taylor did not reveal his authorship of the Op-Ed until 2020.

Bogden issued a social media post Friday saying he was “proud” of his work for Trump’s second administration.

“I continue to support President Trump and I remain fully behind the policies that are delivering real results for the American people,” he said.

The Post said at the time of his dismissal, Bogden was engaged in debate with other Trump officials over how to sell the public on the tariffs imposed by the president.

Taylor’s security clearance was revoked this month, with the White House implying the 2018 Op-Ed played a role in that decision.

“Taylor stoked dissension by manufacturing sensationalist reports on the existence of a supposed ‘resistance’ within the Federal Government that ‘vowed’ to undermine and render ineffective a sitting President,” the White House said in a statement.

“Taylor abandoned his sacred oath and commitment to public service by disclosing sensitive information obtained through unauthorized methods and betrayed the confidence of those with whom he served.”

A Politico report offered a different reason why Bogden was cut loose.

Politico linked Bogden’s dismissal to the upcoming end of a policy that allowed goods of small worth to evade screening or tariffs.

Citing sources it did not name, Politico reported that the Department of Commerce wanted to push out the top political appointee overseeing customs before the end of the current policy on May 2.

